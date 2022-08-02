Blackline Safety secures three energy industry deals for lifetime value of over $10 Million

Blackline Safety Corp., announced the close of three deals with leading North American energy companies.

They have a combined value of over $10 million based on their five-year lifetime product and services value.

The largest deal—with a lifetime value of almost $7 million—saw a Texas-based oil and gas company purchase G7x wearables, supported by G7 Bridge portable satellite base stations, for connected gas detection and lone worker protection. This is a new customer for Blackline Safety, validating the increased market penetration of its products and services.

The other two deals represent new business with current energy customers, each with a five-year lifetime value of approximately $2 million. The first involves the purchase of G7x satellite connected wearables with G7 Bridge base stations and the second includes a combination of G7c cellular wearables and G7x wearables with satellite bridge—all support both connected gas detection and lone worker protection.

The 1,200+ purchased devices across the three companies will include 24/7 live monitoring by Blackline Safety’s Safety Operations Centre (SOC). Blackline’s SOC is the only in-house safety monitoring service operated by a connected vendor—providing round-the-clock safety for tens of thousands of workers.

“These deals demonstrate the positive impact of the ongoing rebound in the North American energy industry delivering strong growth across this sector for Blackline. Customers in this market see the enduring value of our all-in-one solution to meet the diverse safety needs of workers in an industry increasingly moving toward connected solutions to transform their operations,” said Sean Stinson, Chief Growth Officer, Blackline Safety.

“No other competitive solution offers this combined level of connectivity, gas detection, and live monitoring, which is especially relevant to protect workers in the oil and gas industry who can work in remote areas where connectivity is low. These attributes are what enhance the stickiness of our solution and key to the reason we deliver a 100%+ customer retention rate.”

Blackline’s G7 lone worker and personal gas detection devices are robust and intelligent connected wearables that accurately detect gas hazards, instantly notifying both workers and managers in real time and enabling corrective action to be taken to mitigate future incidents. Supported by Blackline’s professional 24/7 live monitoring service, they ensure maximum worker protection with automated safety incident and health event monitoring, including features such as no-motion and fall detection, and missed check-ins.