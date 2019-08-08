Blackline Safety receives purchase order from U.K. water utility

Welsh Water has adopted Blackline Safety's G7c cloud-connected safety wearables.

Welsh Water is the second prominent water authority in the United Kingdom to adopt Blackline Safety's G7c cloud-connected safety wearables. Having placed a $1.1 million purchase order for products and services, Welsh Water is deploying G7c to watch out for the safety of its lone workers. Blackline's G7c devices will be monitored around the clock by its in-house safety operations center, and qualified alerts are escalated to Welsh Water's incident response center, ensuring a more effective local response.

"Blackline's G7c is the only comprehensive safety device on the market with 2G/3G connectivity that future-proofs customer investments into connected wearables," said Simon Rich, zone manager -- United Kingdom and Ireland, Blackline Safety Europe. "Blackline has over 10 years of cloud-connected safety experience, and only our G7c product features a broad range of customization and capabilities that grow with customer needs over time."

For more information, visit www. blacklinesafety.com or call (877) 869-7212.