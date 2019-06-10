Blackline Safety opens newly renovated headquarters

Growing global demand for Blackline Safety's cloud-hosted safety wearables has spurred the company to renovate Calgary's historic Dominion Bridge building. This 25,000-square-foot facility once manufactured steel products to support Alberta's early economy. Freshly renovated, Blackline is breathing new life into this location with a focus on product development, sales, manufacturing and delivery of safety technology to a broad range of industries around the world.

