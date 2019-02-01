Bilfinger, RATE to cooperate in Middle East sour gas monetization

Bilfinger and RATE, a California-based sour gas and Sulphur management technology licensor, have signed an agreement to establish a strategic cooperation that would position both companies to accelerate growth in the Middle East region.

The agreement, in harmony with the strategic focus of the national oil companies in the Middle East, aims at maximizing the monetization of gas resources and harnessing growth opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

"The partnership is a great strategic fit, building on the two companies' complementary portfolio," said Ali Vezvaei, president and CEO of Bilfinger Middle East. "We will together focus on delivering advanced solutions to our customers, aiming at maximizing the value of their vast natural resources while creating unparalleled local value-add."

For more information, visit www. bilfinger.com or call (636) 391-4500.