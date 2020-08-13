Benko provides complex retrofit for truck-loading system

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio -- Benko Products Inc. completed an intricate retrofit of custom safe access and fall protection to an existing truck loading system for a major chemical client in Québec, Canada.

Benko completed an intricate retrofit of custom safe access and fall protection, making it easier for operators to safely maneuver and access the top of trucks.

Benko leverages its years of field experience to help clients navigate factors and configurations that go into a complex job like this one, including long rails, large ladders and storm weather covers. The new solution for the client is much easier for operators to maneuver while granting them safe, protected access to the top of the trucks.

For more information, visit www.benkoproducts.com or call (440) 934-2180.