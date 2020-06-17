BCSP, FPA launch collaborative program

The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) and the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) recently launched a new collaboration to connect BCSP-certified professionals with CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP) professional members of FPA who are providing a 20-percent discount on their first-year financial planning fees. Through this new partnership, more than 35,000 BCSP-certified professionals nationwide now have the opportunity to access financial planning services from more than 300 participating FPA members for a reduced fee.

BCSP certificants can visit www.PlannerSearch.org/BCSP to access a complete list of CFP professional FPA members who have opted in to participate in the program. From there, BCSP certificants can then navigate to the profiles of FPA members to learn more about them and their services. The 20-percent discount applies only to the first-year financial planning fee charged by the participating CFP professional. Any fees associated with investment management and other services and/ or products are not discounted.

For more information, visit www.bcsp.org or call (317) 593-4800.