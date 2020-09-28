BCSP, ACGIH sign partnership

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) and the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) signed a partnership agreement to improve occupational safety and health globally.

As partners, BCSP and ACGIH will use their collaborative efforts, expertise, technologies and resources to increase the availability of competency-based certifications and education to advance occupational safety and health. As part of the agreement, BCSP and ACGIH will work cooperatively to provide communication, outreach and developmental opportunities.

"With the signing of this agreement, we multiply our capabilities to educate and advocate for our community," stated ACGIH Board Chair Mary Lopez.

