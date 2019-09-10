BCP, KAP to provide digitized workforce management to nuclear industry

BCP Engineers & Consultants is teaming up with KAP Project Services to provide digitized work- force management to the nuclear industry.

The BCP/KAP digitized workforce management solution utilizes the Mobideo Technology Platform to integrate the connected worker, manager and performance measurement into one seamless system in real time. This unique digital transformation solution is built to solve the ongoing problem with lack of status and work product visibility that negatively impacts communication and collaboration, therefore driving schedule delays and increased costs on complex projects.

For more information, visit www. kapproservices.com or call (877) 527-7762.