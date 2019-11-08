BASF’s Freeport site receives Responsible Care Facility Safety Award

The American Chemistry Council awarded BASF’s Polyalcohols production unit in Freeport, Texas with the Responsible Care® Facility Safety Award. The award highlights significant achievements in employee health and safety performance.

“The award demonstrates employee commitment to Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) performance and a culture of safety first,” said Kristen Pforr, Vice President of Operations, Intermediates North America. “It is the second consecutive year our team in Freeport has received this award. We are proud to be recognized for the hard work of our employees, making quality product in a safe manner.”

The Polyalcohols unit is part of BASF’s Intermediates division producing 1,6-Hexanediol (HDO®), neopentylglycol (NEOL®/NPG), epsilon-Caprolactone (CLO), and Polycaprolactone (Capromer®). HDO, NEOL, CLO and Capromer are used in a wide array of products found in the coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers and plastics markets.

NEOL, HDO and Capromer are registered trademarks of BASF Corporation.