ARC Services partners with Pipefitters Local 211

ARC Services

HOUSTON -- ARC Services has aligned with Pipefitters Local 211 to provide practical, on-the-job experience for its Apprenticeship School. The Pipefitters Apprenticeship School provides career path opportunities for those interested in pipefitting and is designed to fulfill the needs of local contractors.

"The partnership between ARC and Local 211 is a win-win for everyone involved," said Kenneth Waybright, business agent, Pipefitters Local 211. "ARC Services is able to build a strong, supportive presence in the area by bringing multiple labor streams to meet the needs of its client, and the Pipefitters Apprenticeship School training program is better aligned to meet the growing demand for individuals with manual, automatic and orbital welding skills."

For more information, visit www.arc24-7.com or call (832) 699-6272.