Aqua-Aerobic releases new video promoting technical seminars

Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc. recently released a new video highlighting its technical seminars, one of the company's most successful and longest- running educational programs since the mid-1980s.

The video highlights the company's dedication to educating the water and wastewater industry through regularly scheduled technical seminars and project-specific workshops. Each seminar is designed with specific learning outcomes, classroom-style presentations, interactive 3-D animations, scale models, on-site equipment demonstrations and full-scale tours of the Aqua- Aerobic Research and Technology Center and AquaNereda® aerobic granular sludge demonstration plant.

For more information, visit www.aqua-aerobic.com/innovation/seminars or view the video on the company's YouTube channel at http://youtu.be/wGJu-vFkG3A.