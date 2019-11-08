APEX Piping named one of Delaware's 'Top Workplaces'

APEX Piping Systems Inc. has been named one of the "Top Workplaces" in the Delaware News-Journal's 2019 awards and annual survey. This is the first time APEX was nominated. The News-Journal partnered with the employee research and technology firm Energage to perform the survey, which was completely confidential.

APEX Piping President Patrick J. Oakes explained the company's participation in the 2019 survey: "APEX expected to gain valuable insight into how we stacked up against our peers and to see what we needed to focus on to achieve our goals. We want to be known as a terrific place to work and recognized as an active member of the community."

For more information, visit www.apexpiping.com or call (888) 995-2739.