APE Companies holds open house in Pasadena, Texas

To thank all its loyal customers, APE Companies recently held its annual open house in Pasadena. The event included food, drinks and plenty of boiled crawfish. The open house gave attendees the opportunity to learn about what's new with APE Companies, interact with industry vendors, participate in product demonstrations, take advantage of special product pricing and enter drawings for a chance to win prizes.

× Expand APE Companies CEO Mike Miller, left, shows off the company's impressive warehouse to BIC Alliance President Thomas Brinsko at APE's open house in Pasadena, Texas.

For more information, visit www. APEcompanies.com or call (346) 320-2431.