Apache Industrial partners with Baton Rouge area schools

Apache Industrial Services continues to be at the forefront of investing in the next generation of industry leaders. The company provides free, in-school training in scaffolding, insulation and painting for high school students and adults in the Ascension, St. James and St. Charles parishes in Louisiana. During the 2018-2019 school year, Apache partnered with the St. Charles Parish Public Schools, St. James Parish Public Schools, Ascension Parish Public Schools and Livingston Parish Public Schools to make a greater impact in the community. River Parishes Community College allowed Apache to use its facility in spring 2019. This partnership resulted in over $1 million in potential income for the St. James Parish region.

Apache also committed to partner with Tangipahoa Parish Public Schools for the spring semester of 2020.

For more information, visit www.apacheip.com or call (713) 450-9307.