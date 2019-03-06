AMECO sponsors SeeHerWork awareness event as new distribution partner

SeeHerWork recently staged an event at Hermann Square in front of Houston City Hall to raise awareness about the need for women's safety work apparel. Recognizing safe women's clothing will meet an essential marketplace need, AMECO was proud to sponsor the event as a new distribution partner for the SeeHerWork product line. The motto of the event was "no more pink it and shrink it," meaning garments should be manufactured to fit women's bodies rather t han relying on ill-fitting men's alternatives.

SeeHerWork is committed to creating products designed specifically for the female form so female workers can feel safe and strong and perform at their best. The SeeHerWork product line contains just about everything a female worker may need, including gloves, workwear, undergarments that protect from flying debris, eye protection, ear protection, respirators, workwear, footwear, FR clothing and bags.

For more information, visit www.ameco.com or www.seeherwork.com.