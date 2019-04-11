Alsco's new Texas plant celebrates grand opening

Alsco recently celebrated the grand opening of its new mixed laundry plant in Kyle, Texas. The new facility will serve the greater Austin, Texas, area.

The plant, containing 96,000 square feet and situated atop nine acres of land, will have the capacity to process up to 100,000 pounds per day of linens and uniforms.

Alsco has served the greater Austin area for over 25 years, but its new facility will allow it to expand its services in the region while also benefiting Kyle economically with its employment of 160 full-time workers.

Alsco's participation in the Texas Capital Fund at the request of Kyle led the city to receive nearly $1 million in grant funds. Alsco will also contribute $200,000 to the city to be used for infrastructure improvements.

For more information, visit www. alsco.com or call (800) 408-0208.