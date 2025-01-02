Alliance Safety Council expands training services to new OSHA Birmingham region

The Alliance Safety Council has expanded its training services through the Mid-South OSHA Training Institute Education Center to include the newly formed OSHA Birmingham Region.

This expansion encompasses Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle, furthering the council’s mission to promote workplace safety across the region.

As a leading provider of OSHA-authorized training, the Alliance Safety Council is dedicated to equipping individuals and organizations with the essential knowledge and skills to foster safer work environments. The addition of the Birmingham region allows the council to reach more students and industries, providing access to a comprehensive range of training programs tailored to various workplace needs.

Individuals and organizations interested in OSHA-authorized courses can explore a variety of options, including both in-person and online classes.

For more information, visit alliancesafetycouncil.org.