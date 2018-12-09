ALL Crane of Tennessee wins safety award

ALL Crane Rental of Tennessee was recently honored with the Governor’s Award of Excellence for Workplace Safety and Health. The branch has worked more than 107,000 hours without lost time or restricted duty due to a workplace injury or illness.

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips presented the award during the Tennessee Safety and Health Conference in Nashville Aug. 27. ALL Crane Rental of Tennessee General Manager Billy Vaughn and EHS Manager Chris Fletcher accepted the award.

The award honors Tennessee employers and employees who meet a required number of hours without workplace injuries serious enough to cause an employee to miss a day of work or restrict normal job activities.

For more information, visit www.allcrane.com or call (800) 232-4100.