Advancing water reuse with membrane filtration

Water reuse strategies help industrial manufacturing facilities manage environmental requirements and operational priorities.

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In water-intensive processes like those found in the petrochemical industry, water treatment solutions must be capable of handling large amounts of water while providing consistent filtration results for maximum efficiency. Treatment systems that reduce the need for chemical reagents or wastewater removal can also produce meaningful cost savings.

Membrane filtration technologies help operators meet these goals by providing effective separation performance for the most challenging wastewater streams, including wastewater containing free and emulsified oils and suspended solids. Innovations in membrane design support water treatment systems that overcome many of the limitations of traditional wastewater treatment methods to reduce manufacturing’s demand on potable water resources.

Advancing water reuse strategies

The focus on water reuse is partially driven by increasing competition for water resources throughout the U.S. Manufacturing growth, expanding data centers, agriculture and population growth are all placing greater demands on available water supplies, while prolonged drought conditions and declining aquifer levels are adding to water stress in many areas.

These challenges are prompting the development of water reuse initiatives. In their 2027 State Water Plan, the Texas Water Development Board recommends water conservation and reuse strategies that account for 43% of planned water supplies by 2080. At the federal level, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched the Water Reuse Action Plan (WRAP) 2.0 earlier this year to accelerate water reuse innovation across industrial and manufacturing operations.

Along with corporate sustainability commitments, water conservation initiatives like these are encouraging plant managers to reevaluate wastewater treatment options and how more water can be captured and reused.

System design considerations

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High-performance water treatment systems balance flux capabilities, permeate quality and cost effectiveness. Systems with high maintenance and frequent replacement requirements increase operating expenses and can also cause unplanned shutdowns and downtime.

Traditional treatment methods such as oil/water separators and dissolved air flotation (DAF) systems are often used to remove contaminants from industrial wastewater. The variable nature of these processes can leave them prone to upsets and inconsistent effluent quality that can jeopardize downstream membranes. They also require tanks that occupy a large facility footprint.

Membrane filtration separates contaminants without requiring the addition of chemical reagents or heating steps, making it a valuable option for industrial wastewater treatment. Many systems utilize spiral-wound membrane configurations that maximize filtration area and enable space-saving designs.

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Performance improvements

In the past, some cast membranes were particularly susceptible to fouling from the accumulation of oils and solids. The latest composite membranes developed by PPG utilize a single material layer. These membranes are made without PFAS, a common component in some PVDF membranes, which helps operators stay ahead of regulations that may restrict or ban the use of PFAS chemicals.

The single-layer structure controls porosity and enables an improved flowrate. A hydrophilic antifouling treatment helps the membrane last longer and makes it easier to clean.

When cleaning is required, single-layer membranes can be backwashed with a reverse flow of water to remove particles without damaging the structure. In refineries, this process can also allow recovered oil concentrate to be returned to the refining process, enabling both water and oil to be recovered for reuse.

The future of water management

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Advanced membrane filtration systems provide high flux rates with improved oil and solids removal to expand water reuse opportunities. By treating wastewater as a resource and investing in effective treatment strategies, operators can protect valuable water resources while supporting resilient plant operations.

For more information, visit ppg.com/en-US/filtration.