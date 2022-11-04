World’s largest hazmat training center holds grand opening this month

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Technological Training Center Ambipar, known as TTCA, will serve as the largest Hazmat Training Center in the world, located in Pueblo, Colorado, at the Transportation Technology Center (TTC).

Technological Training Center Ambipar’s (TTCA) grand opening is this month

Ambipar Response was invited by ENSCO to participate in this project at TTC for the next 20 years and beyond.

TTCA is a proven worldwide leader in hazmat response and international-standards-based responder training, utilizing cutting-edge facilities and technologies, innovative learning, and forward-thinking instruction to prepare today’s emergency responders for tomorrow’s evolving emergency response needs.

Ambipar’s Chief Technical Officer, Jorge Carrasco, led the development of the courses and field work to prepare our first responders to better their skills at this state-of-the-art facility. His expertise in the hazmat field is second to none. With 43 years of field experience, Jorge is one of the principals on the NFPA 470 committee as well as a technical expert on the committee for the safe transport of LNG by rail, managed by the national academy of science, engineering and medicine.

The training center’s Operations Director, Todd Skoglund, leads the way with his impressive resume. Prior to joining Ambipar, Todd was the co-founder and president of Signet North America — the internationally renowned provider of hazmat and incident management training for emergency responders throughout the U.S.. He has trained thousands of emergency responders from the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. In addition, he has been a featured technical expert and keynote speaker at regional, national, and international hazardous materials response conferences and seminars. Prior to founding Signet North America, Todd instructed for 15 years at the Transportation Technology Center's (TTC) Emergency Response Training Center in Pueblo, CO, serving as Lead Instructor for 11 years. His writings are published in the Carolina Fire Rescue EMS Journal, CERCA (Canadian Emergency Response Contractor's Alliance) magazine, and HazMat Magazine. He is building an international team of talented instructors with real-world tactical experience — attracting responders around the world.

Technological Training Center Ambipar’s (TTCA) grand opening is this month

TTCA training programs include HazMat Operations, HazMat Technician, WMD Operations, WMD Technician, Environmental Technician, Tank Car Specialist, Highway Specialist, Intermodal Tank Specialist, Toxic Gases Specialist, Flammable Gases Specialist, Product Removal Specialist, Cryogenic Specialist, Emergency Management (ICS/NIMS), Lithium Batteries ER, Hydrogen ER, Storage Tank ER, Loading/Unloading Terminals ER, Pipelines ER, Hazmat Confined Space ER, plus many more to come.

Ambipar Response will start sending their employees to TTCA in November 2022, and it will begin offering courses to clients in the first quarter of 2023.

TTCA is setting up over 130 hazmat response projects in every transportation mode.

The new training center prides itself on providing a world-class hazmat response training experience with a focus on actual and fully operational transportation tanks and pipelines, new and real HazMat response equipment, to safely bring HazMat responders to the 21st Century challenges. TTCA plans to have a wide variety of current containers and modern-day response equipment and technologies. Many of these will be unique to the center, ensuring that today’s responders are receiving training on and with today’s most modern techniques and tools available.

TTCA has a bright future ahead, with an extremely talented team leading the way.

For more information, visit ambipar.com/usa.