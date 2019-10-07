When you aren’t near a pipeline

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Pipelines don’t go everywhere. A lack of pipeline capacity has prevented many regions across the country from tapping abundant natural gas supplies. Many rural areas are unlikely to ever get pipelines because the few customers can’t justify the costs.

How do those in areas not served by a pipeline obtain the natural gas they need? That is where virtual pipelines come into play.

Natural gas is the leading source of electricity for power generation in America. And the growing use of natural gas as a fuel for electricity generation has helped lower emissions of CO2 from power generation by 25%. “By 2030 these emissions could drop nearly 30 percent - primarily as a result of continued fuel switching to natural gas for generating power.”

We know that one option for reducing carbon emissions in the power sector is the replacement of coal with less carbon-intensive natural gas. In the United States, there is an abundant, low-cost natural gas supply.

And natural gas is an essential partner to intermittent renewable energy sources.

Using a flexible and diverse approach, a virtual pipeline system will allow for gas transport where the physical pipeline network is immature or non-existent.

Who are the customers?

1. Today there are a handful of highly specialized companies that provide CNG on-demand. Dependent on the industry, these companies provide seasonal service, multi-year support, or even days, weeks or months at a time of gas on demand. This “customer” is ready to deploy virtual pipeline trailers, as needed to make sure their customers have continuous supplies of natural gas.

2. The next customer base is made up of natural gas utility companies that provide immediate services in the time of need (see short term use below). Historically this customer has legacy technology making it at times difficult to deploy, due to the large size and limited gas capacity of the legacy systems. However, many of these forward-thinking companies have now embarked on newer technology using trailers equipped with Type 4 cylinders which allows for transporting as much as 86,861 SCF (84 MMBTU) on a 10’ trailer being pulled by a ¾ pickup truck.

3. Finally, we see an emerging class of new customers. These customers are capturing the

gas that results from raw materials, such as manure, sewage, agricultural waste and also water from livestock farm and industrial plants, known as Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). The raw gas goes through treatment, by which the moisture and corrosive elements in the composition are removed. The gas is then compressed and transported in a virtual pipeline trailer. The capturing and utilization of RNG is a powerful tool for reducing greenhouse gases (GHGs) that are the principal cause of climate change. RNG is a flexible energy source with multiple applications depending on energy requirements and market opportunities. It can be used as an industrial fuel or used to run co-generation units to produce heat, electricity, and power. RNG can also be used by fleets, used for power generation or injected into a pipeline.

How do Virtual Pipelines solve the problem?

Virtual Pipelines can

Transport natural gas to remote areas

Provide temporary supply of natural gas to pipelines undergoing scheduled or unscheduled maintenance

Service customers not connected to existing distribution services

Benefits of Virtual Pipelines:

Reduced capital expenditures

No need to buy up land from unwilling sellers

Bypass the lengthy and cumbersome regulatory and legal process

Quicker implementation

Increased flexibility

Scalable

Short-Term Use

And for the gas industry, virtual pipelines or “service on wheels” can be where gas is only needed for a limited time:

Pipeline integrity work

Pipeline network is not yet developed

Planned and unplanned maintenance

Compliance Testing

Supply Interruption

Other Industries and Uses:

Support fracking activities

Provide remote power generation activities

Provide temporary CNG “bridge utility service” to new housing developments, retail locations or municipalities when gas pipeline services are not yet built out or there are outages

Capture flare gas

Reclaim biogas

Support capacity or pressure issues and supplemental gas supply for commercial or industrial customers

Replace traditional winter peak shaving operations

Substitute for states where LNG can’t be transported over the road

Disaster relief

Off-grid communities

In short – Virtual Pipelines connect gas sources to consumers by allowing road transportation and distribution of natural gas. Scalable and modular, virtual pipelines utilize road or port shipment to provide natural gas in a reliable and flexible manner.

