NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Workers rely on clear, reliable communication to complete daily tasks and work together with their crews effectively.

When push-to-talk (PTT) was introduced in 1923, it forever changed how workers talk and collaborate out in the field.

What’s next for frontline communication?

But as problems on the frontline become more complex and enterprises demand more from their workers, PTT technology hasn’t kept up with the needs of the worker.

Rather than making do with such limitations, workers are now equipped with advanced communication capabilities they need to increase productivity and meet rising demands. With new ways to communicate, weavix™ introduces Push-to-3, or PT3, to the frontline.

What is PT3?

Push-to-3 draws inspiration from popular apps like Snapchat™, Slack™ and more to benefit workers on-site. Comprised of three features all available at the push of a single button on their walt™ smart radio, PT3 is:

Push-to-Talk

Push-to-Picture

Push-to-Video

With more advanced capabilities available to them, workers can communicate and perform better and safer than ever before.

Push-to-Talk

PTT remains a simple, effective way for workers to communicate. While there are instances of workers missing a message or need to ask for them to repeat, the pros far outweigh the cons.

But that doesn’t mean PTT stays untouched from innovation. weavix™ sees the benefit PTT provides to both veteran and new workers. However, automatic transcriptions ensure every worker gets every message, even if they didn’t hear it. weavix™ writes out the PTT message so it’s readily available for review, if needed.

What’s next for frontline communication?

Push-to-Picture

A picture is worth a thousand words, and that’s true in the workplace too. PT3 acknowledges the way that people communicate is changing, and picture messaging is a viable option.

Picture messaging has some wondering how it can fit in the workplace without it being a distraction. But it’s proven to help solve complex issues faster and with less resources than solely PTT.

Including picture messaging in the weavix™ communication suite gives workers more convenience when describing issues and verifying a task is complete.

Push-to-Video

Video collaboration has transformed how essential organizations across the globe do business, especially in recent years. Push-to-video makes it available to every worker out in the field.

Like push-to-picture, weavix™ allows field workers to record and send a video in a group thread or 1-1 message using their walt™ smart radio. Push-to-video has the added dimension of audio and visual messaging that push-to-picture and PTT lack. With 65 percent of the general population preferring visuals over reading and listening, on-demand video messaging in the workplace is vital for success in the digital age of industry.

Use Cases for PT3

PT3 has been adopted by industrial facilities around the world, just like how PTT was at its inception. Enterprises everywhere are using their existing infrastructure to add PT3 and strengthen their workforce.

Frontline workers can radio-in using PTT from different facilities within the same organization for a seamless, collaborative system.

A worker can utilize push-to-picture to identify and report safety concerns throughout the facility instantly to the safety team.

Entire crews can collaborate with subject matter experts on immediate, mission-critical tasks like they were face-to-face without the confusion and ambiguity of written messages.

Is PT3 the New PTT?

PTT isn’t going anywhere, but PTT-only communications restrict workers, that then translates to restricting the entire enterprise.

PT3 is vital to success as worker demands continue to rise and the available communication capabilities continue to stagnate. It’s simple to implement, being able to use existing infrastructure to avoid complete network overhauls, effective, secure and empowers the frontline workforce.

Click here to learn more about advancing communication with Smart Radio by weavix™.