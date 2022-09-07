NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Creating a safe work environment for employees goes beyond ensuring compliance — a safe work environment means guaranteeing workers are comfortable.

What you need to know when choosing PPE

Beyond discomfort, flame resistant clothing (FRC) that is too bulky or hot poses challenges for end-user compliance and proper use. Workers who are uncomfortable in their FRC are more likely to compromise their protection by rolling up sleeves, opening shirt fronts, shedding protective layers, or even violating company safety policy in favor of clothing that is more comfortable.

More than anyone, Tyndale understands that the four main factors in choosing protective clothing are choice, fit, fabric properties, and wearer ratings and reviews are:

Choice: With options, workers are more likely to be comfortable and satisfied with their choice and therefore happier to comply with FRC requirements. This helps everyone achieve the most important objective: helping employees stay safe on the job.

Fit: Making sure that a garment fits properly is key. If clothing doesn’t fit properly, the protective features can be compromised. FRC shouldn’t be baggy, but it also shouldn’t be overly fitted or tight. Bottom line, fit is fundamental to comfort and safety.

Fabric properties: Fabric properties like weight, breathability and moisture wicking only come into play after choice and fit. As stated, no single property, or even several in combination, accurately predicts comfort.

Wearer ratings and reviews: In the absence of an official and usually costly wear test, online ratings and reviews from peers are extremely important when it comes to purchasing comfortable FRC garments. Just like when you use Amazon, you have access to unedited ratings and reviews from real people who have purchased the garment you’re interested in buying.

In order to do their jobs, workers need protective clothing that does its job. Luckily, one of the most pervasive trends in the FRC industry today is the growth of style options. This is why Carhartt — manufacturer of FRC Company Gear™ — designed a new line of flame-resistant sweatshirts meant to drive comfort and compliance. Carhartt’s line of sweatshirts provide unmatched midweight protection. All three new FRC sweatshirts are CAT 3 / 25 CAL rated, making them perfect to layer for warmth, added comfort and protection while on the job.

Carhartt offers a range of garment options in its Carhartt Company Gear™ line of FRC, designed to meet the individual needs and preferences of a wide variety of employees. Carhartt’s 132 years of experience providing work wear across industries throughout the U.S. makes it clear that choice is the way to go. So, Carhartt manufactures FRC in a variety of weights, styles and fits to accommodate the entire workforce.

Likewise, Tyndale has made the “Power of Choice” the cornerstone of the managed FRC purchase programs it administers. Tyndale programs allow employers to give workers access to the full line of Carhartt FRC, along with Tyndale’s own made-in-the-U.S. line of FRC and clothing from every other major FRC manufacturer. By allowing workers to choose the FRC that suits their own unique preferences from a catalog of company-approved items, employers have found that wearers take greater ownership of their FRC decisions, express higher levels of satisfaction and take better care of the clothing they wear in the workplace.

