Using a reliable two-gas monitor in plant maintenance

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Plants have a lot of moving parts – with so many different processes, there are plenty of opportunities for things to go wrong. But how do you know when something’s going wrong? In heavy industrial environments, gas hazards in the air can sometimes be a first indication that something’s not right. With a reliable gas monitor, you can detect those hazards and keep the plant operating safely.

When it comes to reliability, gas detection accuracy is key. Any number of things can go wrong when detecting gas hazards – your gas detector shouldn’t be one of them. Plants are sometimes dangerous environments, so it’s important to be able to rely on your gas monitor and trust that it will work when you need it to. In order to help achieve reliability within a plant, you should be able to rely on your gas monitor too.

WHY TWO-GAS DETECTION IS IMPORTANT IN A PLANT

The type of gas detector you use is important, regardless of the work you’re doing. You need a gas detector that can reliably identify the gases workers could face, and it needs to do that in a convenient package. You don’t want your workers to be burdened by extra equipment.

A device with accuracy and long-lasting reliability can better help on the job by detecting potential hazards, alerting you to gases in the area, and reducing worry by being a piece of equipment you can rely on to keep you safe. On the job, you might find yourself facing a dying battery on your gas detector. Some two-gas detectors don’t require charging, which greatly reduces the time you have to think about whether or not your device is going to work or if it’s fully charged. When you don’t have to worry about charging your device, you’re able to focus on getting your job done because you know your gas monitor is going to be there for you, ready to function, when you need it. By streamlining the charging process for a gas monitor, you’ll have fewer steps to worry about in getting the job done. This leads to increased compliance since you’re able to focus on following plant protocol instead of worrying about whether your gas monitor is working.

It’s not enough to have a convenient device. It’s also important that your gas detector is aligned with the hazards that you face on the job. When you’re identifying a gas detection solution, you should consider the overall gas detection needs for the job. Sometimes the hazards you need to monitor are regulated by legislation or company policy, or in cases where there’s no guidance on which hazards to monitor, you might choose to monitor the most dangerous or most common gas. If you’re using this logic and choose a single-gas monitor, that means that you’re neglecting other hazards. This in itself can be dangerous. When you know there’s another hazardous gas on site yet decide to not monitor it, you’re putting employees and the company in danger.

Two-gas detectors are created specifically for cases where you know there’s another gas hazard, but you want to keep gas detection simple. These two-gas detectors are often small and lightweight, so you can reduce workers’ risk of exposure to an additional hazard. Two-gas monitors are often an attractive alternative to larger multi-gas monitors with extra sensors you might not need, the weight of wearing multiple monitors, or remembering to charge the monitor. Although two-gas monitors are ideal for many workers, some monitors are prone to errors due to cross sensitivity. Cross-sensitivity occurs when interfering gases cause the sensor to react even if the target gas is not present. This creates a challenge because it creates false alarms that can impact your job, task or process by forcing you to move away from a specific area and follow safety procedures to clear the area prior to re-entry. It also creates an environment where it is easier for workers to become complacent and ignore the alarms, because they have dealt with false alarms frequently and may not take them seriously. If a two-gas detector uses a single sensor, that sensor may be susceptible to cross sensitivity and thus provide inaccurate readings or false alarms.

A two-gas detector that uses two separate sensors to detect different gases can resolve this issue. Often times when cross sensitivities occur, they happen as a result of a gas exposure well below the alarm threshold of that specific gas. The sensor is sent into alarm even though the target gas is not present and the present gas present little harm at the concentration.

HOW THE TANGO TX2 CAN HELP

Unlike some two-gas monitors that use combination sensors to detect hazards, the Tango TX2 uses two separate sensors to detect gas hazards, increasing accuracy and reducing cross sensitivity. This leads to improved incident data quality, which is key in plant maintenance. Gases it can detect include carbon monoxide, carbon monoxide low hydrogen interference, hydrogen sulfide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. You can trust that when the Tango TX2 is in alarm, there’s a good reason for it.

When you’re on the job, you don’t want to be bogged down by too much equipment. The Tango TX2 has the ability to monitor two hazards and is the size and weight of a single gas detector, making it easier to wear than typical multi-gas detectors or multiple single-gas detectors.

With a replaceable battery and a runtime of up to two years, the Tango TX2 eliminates the charging , so your workers can focus on the job at hand instead of monitoring battery power. You don’t need to set up charging infrastructure in the plant. You’re able to monitor the hazards within a facility or location without changing how devices are deployed to team members.

When it comes to gas detection, a two-gas monitor like the Tango TX2 is a low maintenance and reliable option. With the Tango TX2, you’re able to spend more time focusing on and less time worrying about the reliability of your gas detector. You can connect the goal of creating a reliable plant with a reliable gas monitor.

Find out more at: www.indsci.com

Jason Kettler is a product manager with Industrial Scientific.