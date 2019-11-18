US Ecology merges with NRC and Sprint Energy, offers E&P sector turnkey waste disposal services

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

US Ecology is pleased to announce the completion of a merger with NRC Group (NRC), creating a national leader in comprehensive environmental, compliance and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, commercial, government and energy industries. Both US Ecology and the NRC operations (Sprint Energy Services, Specialized Response Solutions and NRC) are respected leaders in the environmental services industry, and the combination of companies under the US Ecology brand now offers premier, turnkey solutions to meet your needs.

“The addition of NRC’s substantial service network strengthens and expands US Ecology’s suite of environmental services,” said Steve Welling, executive vice president of US Ecology. “This transaction establishes US Ecology as a leader in standby and emergency response services and adds a new waste vertical in oil and gas exploration and production landfill disposal to further drive waste volumes throughout the Gulf region.”

The merger, effective November 1, 2019, adds and strengthens many key service offerings for customers and expands US Ecology’s geographic footprint with a much larger North American network of facilities. Over 3,800 employees are ready to continue offering best-in-class treatment and disposal services for RCRA Subtitle C hazardous and non-hazardous waste. US Ecology also offers industry-leading recycling capabilities along with a wide range of field services that include transportation, total waste management, emergency response, lab pack, less than truckload, remediation, retail compliance and industrial services like equipment cleaning, maintenance and rental, gun range, and marine and terminal cleaning services. With over 130 locations throughout North America and across the globe, US Ecology is best positioned to continue to provide safe and compliant solutions for all your environmental, field and industrial services needs.

Turnkey Energy Waste Disposal Services for E&P Sector

US Ecology’s national footprint and over 65 years of expertise in the treatment, recycling and disposal of hazardous waste, combined with Sprint Energy Services’ state-of-the-art waste disposal facilities throughout the Gulf Coast, now offers customers in the E&P industry an unprecedented level of premier, turnkey solutions. With facilities in close proximity to the heaviest oil and gas producing regions like the Eagle Ford and Permian Basins, US Ecology’s extensive disposal and service capabilities enhance Sprint’s comprehensive waste disposal solutions for waste extracted directly from wells. Its fleet of equipment and facilities, located in the highest volume areas of operator activity, offers customers additional industrial services. Customers benefit from reduced transportation fees and risk and faster turnaround time on scheduled or emergency response services while experiencing the highest level of commitment and dedication to safety and compliance.

Combining Sprint’s energy waste disposal services and NRC’s emergency and standby response capabilities, US Ecology’s growing team of professionals continue to deliver unequaled service excellence through all facets of day-to-day business. Oil and gas customers have access to greater turnkey upstream, midstream and downstream solutions for mixed-stream hazardous waste with treatment and disposal options out of US Ecology’s Robstown, Texas facility. This RCRA Subtitle C hazardous waste landfill also offers thermal recycling capabilities for recoverable organic waste streams. US Ecology’s turnkey solutions also include field and industrial services such as equipment cleaning and rental, remediation, transportation, repository and emergency response services, as well as retail waste compliance. Its strengthened services and footprint make US Ecology a leading provider for safely managing any and all disposal needs.

Focused Growth in the Gulf Coast Region

US Ecology’s merger with NRC accelerates the company’s growth plan to deliver industry-leading environmental services, including the industrial sectors within the Gulf Coast region. The NRC merger is just one of many within a period of substantial growth in the region. US Ecology has also recently acquired equipment rental, emergency and spill response logistics and solutions provider ES&H Dallas LLC and non-hazardous industrial wastewater deepwell disposal solutions provider Ecoserv Industrial Disposal LLC within the last two years. These acquisitions have been completed along with continued significant organic investments in service offerings, including thermal recycling; transportation; equipment rental; and field, industrial and service capabilities.

“NRC brings highly complementary services and customers to US Ecology and positions the combined company as a leading player in industrial waste management while strengthening its position in the overall environmental services market,” said Steve Welling. In addition to Sprint’s leading energy waste disposal capabilities, NRC is one of two Oil Spill Removal Organizations (OSROs) in the country, making US Ecology a leading commercial provider of OSRO-mandated standby emergency response for the transportation of oil products.

To learn more about US Ecology’s expanded leadership and services in the oil and gas, specialty and industrial waste sectors, or to contact a sales representative, call (800) 592-5489 or visit www.usecology.com.

For 24/7/365 Emergency Response Services, call (800) 899-4672.