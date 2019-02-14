Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Can Now Safely Access Confined Spaces, Help Increase Profits

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

While there is no doubt people are essential to the heavy industrial workplace, there are many advantages to be gained by removing them from performing hazardous tasks such as inspecting above ground-level or in confined spaces. Imagine not having to shut down the piece of equipment you are inspecting and easily being able to make those inspections at a safe distance from operating equipment. By using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), commonly referred to as drones, you can achieve this and reduce your OSHA exposure while increasing profits.

Drone technology is rapidly being accepted by the heavy industrial sector, but until recently, confined spaced seemed to be a no man’s land for UAV inspections. A flying vehicle with multiple, exposed rotating fans and state-of-the-art electronics onboard making its way through volatile enclosed areas is the stuff of nightmares for safety and site management.

As a leader in heavy industrial solutions, Turner Industries stays on the cutting edge when it comes to new technology to benefit clients. When adding a new service, it is based on client need coupled with the latest technological innovations. As such, bringing the latest technology to its inspection and NDE services, Turner is introducing the most recent addition to its UAV fleet—the Elios drone, by Flyability.

Collision-tolerant, this drone is specifically designed to fly in confined spaces, making it possible to now access complex areas where drone use was simply impossible before. Because of its protective cage, the Elios is safe to fly close and even in contact with humans and its surrounding environment. It can be used when the plant is still in operation without risk of crash or injury. The Elios, together with four other drones, makes Turner’s UAV fleet able to handle even the most difficult inspection jobs, and handle them safely.

UAV inspection benefits:

Safer – Inspecting with drones is far safer than sending people out to do it, especially when heights and possibly weakened structures are involved.

Faster – Aerial Inspections with drones are typically carried out in fewer hours or days than previous methods. Aerial Inspections can also be requested, planned and performed in a much shorter turnaround time than conventional inspection methods.

Cost-Effective – Time is money. Some inspections typically require days or weeks to conduct and can call on multiple crafts, depending on the job. Drone technology provides a more cost-effective solution.

With the use of UAVs, Turner offers clients solutions that are cost-effective, high quality and well documented. In addition to flare-tip, pipeline and rooftop inspections, topography and 3-D mapping, the company’s UAVs have gas-leak monitoring and detection capabilities.

The UAV cameras in Turner’s fleet produce clear, high-resolution pictures with image quality of 4K high-definition video at up to 30 frames per second (fps) and 12-megapixel still photos. Infrared camera capabilities enable Turner’s UAVs to detect cold spots and hot spots up to 550 degrees Celsius (1,022 degrees Fahrenheit) and provide high-sensitivity (50 mK) infrared scanning at 336/30 fps and MP4 video.

This sensitivity provides accurate temperature measurements ideal for analytics and telemetry available in 2X and 4X digital-zoom still photos in both jpeg and tiff formats.

Turner’s remote control pilot licensed operators are compliant with all Federal Aviation Administration regulations for commercial operation.

For a demonstration or price estimate, contact Turner Industries: turnerbizdev@turner-industries.com