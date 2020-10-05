Monitor indoor VOC exposure, even low levels can be dangerous

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) blindly exist within several working environments and atmospheres. VOC vapors are flammable at low concentrations and are considered toxic at low levels–ultimately threatening human health long-term.

VOCs exist amongst diverse industries and sectors, including manufacturing, refineries, industrial painting and coating, processing, chemical, wastewater management, pharmaceutical, fence line monitoring, and more.

However, despite the diversity of these industries, reduced exposure to these compounds is a common goal. This is accomplished by regulating and managing the building’s indoor air quality.

Indoor air quality is achieved through proper temperature regulation and, more commonly, ventilation systems. Ventilation systems control and maintain appropriate airflow while clearing out VOCs, preserving the safety of personnel within the room as well as others in the building. However, some processes lead to higher concentrations of VOCs resulting in an increased health risk for those present where the leak originates, as well as others in the building while it disperses throughout the ventilation system.

Although the concentrations of VOCs are often low and adverse symptoms are slow to develop, it is vital to appropriately monitor the possible existence of and exposure to VOCs with dependable, profound gas detection.

The ION Science TVOC 2 is a robust, fixed continuous PID gas monitor that is ideal for use in the manufacturing and process industries where VOCs are typically present. The monitor has a selectable detection range of 0 – 10 ppm, 0 – 100 ppm or 0 – 1000 ppm, and can be simply integrated into a Distributed Control System (DCS) to provide warnings, allowing control of high VOC levels in your working environment.

The TVOC 2 will be ideal for meeting new regulations arising concerning Dimethylformamide, also known as DMF gas. This organic compound is a derivative of formamide that is colorless, odorless, and miscible with water and the majority of organic liquids. In technical-grade and degraded samples, the compound emanates a fishy smell, leading to symptoms from absorption of the skin and inhalation such as sore throat, abdominal pain, redness and pain in the eyes, diarrhea, and vomiting. Symptoms may not be present until hours or days have passed, making it essential to have the TVOC 2 installed. This gas can be found in chemical and pharmaceutical industries, as well as raw material suppliers.

TVOC 2 utilizes a diffusive sample technique resulting in fewer contamination issues compared to pumped systems, reducing lamp cleaning and servicing requirements. It features a large LCD display for clear readings, inexpensive consumables and parts, and two year warranty when registered online.

UL/CSA approval enables the TVOC 2 to be used in Class 1, Div 1 Groups ABCD T4 hazardous locations. In addition, ATEX and IECEx provide approval of electrical equipment used in hazardous locations and explosive atmospheres. ATEX certification applies to countries in the EU, IECEx certification is accepted globally.

Simple to install, service, and calibrate, the TVOC 2 provides ultimate performance, safety, and flexibility for indoor air quality detection. The PID sensor is easily accessible and changeable within seconds, with advanced sensor capabilities providing high resistance to humidity and contamination.

To learn more about the TVOC 2 from ION Science, visit our website at www.ionscience-usa.com or speak to a sales representative directly at (877) 864-7710.