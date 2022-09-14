NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Today’s marketplace offers an abundance of options to choose from when selecting a provider for industrial services.

When you consider your current provider, do you have a partner that can meet all your industrial services needs, with decades of experience managing complex environmental challenges? Do they ensure safety and compliance and help maximize efficiency and reduce your risk, liability and cost? When our customers partner with an experienced turnkey single-source industrial services provider like US Ecology, they can rely on our expertise and can instead focus on their main objectives of driving their businesses forward.

Turnkey industrial services from the environmental solutions leader

US Ecology, now a Republic Services company, provides customers from a variety of industries, including oil and gas and manufacturing sectors, with the most complete set of product offerings across the environmental, field, industrial, E&P and emergency response services space, meeting growing customer demand for a single-source provider with comprehensive service capabilities. We help you reach environmental goals and, when combined with internal initiatives within your operations, we increase sustainability and improve ESG performance.

As a proven leader in environmental services with 70 years of experience, we offer premier industrial services. Our full suite of comprehensive solutions enables us to build turnkey programs that are tailored to the individual needs of our customers. With an extensive fleet of reliable transportation assets that support waste removal and a large footprint of owned and operated disposal facilities in the Gulf and across the nation, we offer truly unmatched capabilities.

Comprehensive turnkey industrial services

We provide industrial cleaning and maintenance services with a wide-ranging fleet of specialized equipment and tools, and customized turnkey programs that support all your needs, including:

facility and equipment cleaning

decommissioning and closure

sump

pit and trench cleanout

utility manhole

vault and drain cleaning

sludge and slops removal

chemical cleaning and much more

Our project managers reliably lead your project to get the job done right and ensure the highest safety standards are met. We work to protect human health and the environment when handling hazardous materials from the cleaning process using safe and compliant treatment and disposal options for all waste streams. Our large fleet of vehicles and state-of-the art vacuum trucks are operated by highly trained teams and offer a wide range of capabilities including cleaning, transporting and disposing of a variety of hazardous and non-hazardous materials.

We support customers during scheduled plant shutdowns by removing hazardous materials and perform maintenance and preventative care or regeneration of facility assets and equipment to optimize efficiencies and ensure safety when operations resume.

Geared towards our customers in the petrochemical and refinery sectors, our tank cleaning, processing and maintenance services extend the usable life of tanks while ensuring safe and efficient operations and compliant waste disposal of all tank waste.

Additionally, we offer a variety of clean and dependable rental equipment and equipment cleaning services for container washout and disposal of hazardous waste residuals. These services are a key part of our comprehensive service offerings and enable us to deliver a single-source solution for all industrial-service needs.

Building loyal customer relationships

A large industrial plant that coats creosote power poles in Texas has been a long-standing customer of ours, using our waste transportation and disposal services at our Robstown, Texas, location. This RCRA Subtitle C, Part B facility provides treatment, secure disposal and recycling options for commercial and government entities.

Based on the positive experience with our waste transportation and disposal services, they chose US Ecology to manage an urgent and timely need to clean their creosote autoclave units and tanks after they had last been cleaned seven years prior. Following a thorough site assessment, our experienced tank cleaning professionals completed the cleaning of five 4,000 gallon tanks and two 10,000 gallon tanks in a short timeframe.

We utilized two air movers and 20 vacuum boxes to pump down the wash water and stored it for disposal. Because the teams were working so far ahead of schedule, the customer asked the crews to also clean out a non-hazardous wastewater pit that had not been cleaned in several years.

The customer was ecstatic with the pace and professionalism of our crew. Not only did we meet a tight schedule, but we also outperformed their budget by 18 percent, resulting in the customer contracting us for annual cleanings. They have also added additional waste streams for disposal at our Robstown facility, taking advantage of cost savings through our turnkey programs.

We are committed to building long-lasting relationships with our customers to ensure safety, compliance and reliable service while protecting human health and the environment. Our highly trained professionals remain focused on managing complex environmental challenges to meet your needs and partner with you to create a more sustainable world.

Contact us or call (800) 592-5489 and talk with our experienced customer service professionals about our vast array of industrial services and find out how our expertise and experience can help you increase your operation’s efficiency by partnering with a provider that works to maximize your profitability and reduce liability, downtime and costs. To learn more about our services, visit our website.