Turnkey environmental, emergency and industrial solutions complemented by industry-leading remediation services

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

US Ecology utilizes innovative technologies, leading waste management capabilities and 70 years of experience to support environmental, industrial and emergency response needs for the oil and gas industries.

Customers in these sectors rely on us to help them focus on their operational goals while ensuring the protection of human health and the environment. Our customized programs, combined with our customer’s own internal initiatives, help achieve sustainability and improve ESG performance. Having the experience and knowledge, as well as the flexibility to tailor any of our services to meet your specific requirements, enables us to deliver best-in-class solutions.

Strategically located with multiple treatment, recycling, disposal and service centers in the most active oil and gas producing regions of Eagle Ford and Permian Basins, as well as throughout the entire gulf region, US Ecology stands ready to simplify your waste and compliance needs. We understand the importance of maximized efficiency and minimized downtime and provide around the clock premier Energy Waste Solutions for upstream and midstream oil and gas customers, including turnkey oilfield disposal, oil rig waste and recycling technology.

Our Thermal Desorption Unit (TDU) provides a sustainable and cost-effective solution for recoverable organic waste. It is conveniently co-located within our Robstown RCRA subtitle C facility which allows us to efficiently manage recyclable materials and non-recyclable waste streams, including organic-bearing waste from petroleum, petrochemical, ethylene processing and manufacturing practices, organic-bearing liquids, sludges and solids and metal-bearing catalysts, including RCRA-listed (K171 and K172) characteristic and nonhazardous catalysts.

Refineries and customers in the petrochemical sector benefit from an inexpensive and simple alternative to traditional wastewater treatment services through our deep-well injection facility at US Ecology Winnie, TX. This state-of-the art secure underground deep-well injection disposal facility handles non-hazardous industrial wastewater, including large volume, high concentration PFAS-contaminated liquid. We also provide domestic wastewater treatment solutions for drill sites and man camps that are safe and secure, environmentally friendly and cost-effective through Quail Run, a US Ecology company.

US Ecology has also been a leader in radioactive and NORM/TENORM waste disposal, with a state-of-the-art NORM mobile decontamination service that increases convenience for our customers. Our mobile solution manages decontamination for pipes, soils, buildings, equipment and other materials right on site, avoiding costly and time-consuming outsourcing.

When time is of the essence responding to a spill or natural disaster, our professional emergency response teams are on standby 24/7, in the Gulf and across the nation, ready to respond to hazardous and non-hazardous material emergencies of any size or scale. Also complementing our large turnkey environmental and emergency response services portfolio is safe tank and equipment cleaning and decontamination, as well as other light industrial services and equipment rental. We ensure full compliance with DOT and EPA regulations and our extensive fleet of vehicles is capable of securely transporting any volume of waste from drums to bulk to rail from the time of pick up to the arrival at our facility for treatment, recycling or secure disposal.

As an industry leader of comprehensive environmental, industrial and emergency response services combined with a large network of disposal facilities, and the widest range of hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal options, we offer a true single-source solution, reducing your risk and liability by managing your waste from point of generation all the way to final disposal.

Remediation Services

In addition to our full suite of environmental and industrial services, US Ecology provides comprehensive single-source remediation expertise to customers, engineers and contractors, offering some of the most dynamic and complex remedial solutions in the marketplace today. Our experienced remediation teams have successfully completed hundreds of environmental remediation projects ranging from low-level radiation decontamination and excavation to on-site remediation, treatment and removal of contaminated soils.

Our teams work around our customers’ existing operational schedules that are vital to your success, and we partner with engineering and consulting firms for site management and complete projects within budget and on time. Our turnkey programs and environmental and remedial solutions reduce cost, liability and administrative effort. Read more how a Texas contractor chose US Ecology as their one trusted provider to offer innovative, safe and compliant solutions for full site remediation as well as complementary transportation, industrial and environmental waste needs.

Texas Class 1, 2 and 3 Waste Remediation Case Study

The Veterans Affairs Department was contracted by a national cemetery in Texas facing the challenge of closing a Vietnam-era, undocumented medical waste landfill that was discovered during a significant site expansion project. The prime contractor selected US Ecology, and we provided a customized plan that supported the identification, investigation and closure of the landfill without any disturbance to their operations.

The nature of the waste materials posed a unique challenge for the contractor and the Department. Texas Class 1, 2 and 3 wastes were present, requiring three separate handling, transportation and disposal schemes. US Ecology worked with our Robstown RCRA subtitle C disposal facility, in-house transporters and remedial experts to develop a unique solution. We completed the delineation, excavation, transportation and disposal of over 8,000 cubic yards of material within eight weeks and met the engineering firm’s timeline. We completed the work before the major expansion project began and allowed the department to move forward without delay.

US Ecology manages remediation projects from start to finish, and offers industry-leading integrated environmental, emergency and industrial services. Our large footprint of wholly owned facilities in the Gulf, and across North America, minimizes risk to our customers by ensuring the coordination between front-end remedial construction and capability and capacity at our facilities. As a true partner to our customers, we have built long-standing relationships by providing unequaled service excellence and prioritizing the protection of your workforces and the environment with technologies that provide sustainable and secure recycling, treatment and disposal solutions.

Contact us at (800) 592-5489 for an estimate for an upcoming project, or learn more by visiting www.usecology.com.