Turnaround with a partner who works when you do

Turnarounds are a fast-paced, high stakes, all hands on deck process that are essential to the long term efficient operation of plants and refineries. This season presents even more obstacles as work has been deferred or delayed, budgets have been squeezed, staffs are downsized, and project scopes are limited.

Businesses are faced with the complex process of prioritizing and planning the what, when, and how of equipment maintenance, upgrades, and replacements while minimizing downtime. But doing the deep and thorough cleaning of equipment should not be one of the difficult decisions that businesses need to make. Choose a partner who works when and where you do, seamlessly meshes with your project schedule, and most importantly shares your commitment to safety.

Super Products Rental Division gives you access to the industry's newest inventory of industrial vacuum loaders, DOT certified liquid vacuum trucks, combination sewer cleaners, and several other pieces of equipment. We offer short and long term rentals and rent to own options, as well as parts and service centers.

With seven rental locations nationwide, including three in the gulf region, we have the products you will need to keep your teams running strong through the completion of your projects. Our fleet is the newest fleet available in the vacuum truck rental industry. We rent by the day, week, or month at a flat rate. There are no hidden or additional charges. Our staff is available to support your needs 24/7.

Downtime is not an option! We stock parts at each of our rental stores in addition to the parts stocked in our distribution center in Wisconsin. Parts can be shipped from any of our locations for next day delivery. Additionally, our service centers at each rental facility are capable of doing repairs and maintenance of all makes and models of heavy-duty trucks, not just Super Products equipment.

Right Equipment For the Job

Industrial companies need safe removal of waste materials from their site, often located in remote or inaccessible areas, easily and quickly. The Supersucker® Industrial Vacuum Loader offers the ideal removal solution for bulk material recovery from refineries, power generating stations, chemical and petrochemicals plants, foundries, and many other applications. Using a high power airflow to suck up debris, the Supersucker can handle a wide array of materials such as asbestos, brick, carbon, chemicals, sludges and slurries. Our rental fleet has a robust inventory on our industrial vacuum loaders, including several with a stainless steel option. The Supersucker will leave your jobsite spotless!

For hazardous waste or oil spills, liquid vacuum trucks are essential to quickly collect and store materials in order to prevent contaminating the environment and/or entering local waterways. The Durasucker® Liquid Vacuum Truck is DOT certified to collect and transport hazardous and nonhazardous liquid and semi-liquid waste. Durasuckers are available to rent with a variety of configurations such as carbon steel, stainless steel, scrubbers, and transfer pump options. Additionally, Super Products will be releasing a Liquid Ring option to hit the rental fleet at the peak of this turnaround season.

High-pressure washing, coupled with vacuum cleaning, is the ideal way to prepare for new system installations, perform routine sanitary cleaning, or complete preventative maintenance of existing equipment. The Camel® combination sewer cleaner was specifically designed to meet the unique challenges of sanitary sewer cleaning applications to ensure that pipes, pumps, and lift stations were well maintained. These units can also be used as pressure washers to accomplish virtually any high-pressure cleaning applications, without the need for additional cumbersome equipment, such as washing tanks, washing signs, and street-cleaning. The Camel® is the most versatile combination cleaner in the industry because it can jet, vacuum, excavate and even wastewater recycle.

Contact Super Products at 800.837.9711 or visit us online at www.superproductsllc.com to secure your vacuum truck rentals for the season!