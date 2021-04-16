Top 4 frequently asked questions about blast-resistant modules

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list)

At Satellite, we’re proud to be experts in mobile, modular, and blast-resistant space. We’re passionate about helping customers choose the ideal type of space that meets their specific project needs. Throughout the process, we get asked a lot of questions about modular space – from building size, use cases, furniture, security, safety features, and more.

We’ve compiled the top four most asked questions about blast-resistant modules (BRMs) and provided simple, straightforward answers that we hope will help you make an educated decision about blast-resistant space.

1. What makes BRMs different from other modular buildings?

BRMs are designed to keep your workforce safe on high-risk job sites. They are built to strict codes with reinforced steel walls that protect and shelter workers when they need to be in high-risk areas to perform their jobs. BRMs are manufactured with reinforced, welded steel walls made from quarter-inch-thick structural steel plates and are reinforced by closely spaced structural tube columns. These strong, durable buildings are designed to protect your workers in the event of an explosion. With the strength to withstand a blast from 1 to 8 PSI and up to 200 msec in duration, Satellite’s BRMs are meticulously crafted to provide the highest level of protection.

2. What can I use a BRM for?

BRMs, like all modular buildings, are extremely versatile. They can be utilized for a wide variety of purposes and are a great solution for sites with a limited amount of space, such as refineries, plants, and construction sites. BRMs can be used as safe space for offices, lunchrooms, control rooms, labs, first aid stations, storage, storm shelters, safe rooms, locker and shower facilities, and more. No matter the use case, if you need extra space on a high-risk job site, BRMs are a great solution.

3. What’s the standard size and layout of a BRM?

The industry standard size for a BRM is 12’ x 40’. Satellite’s standard 12’ x 40’ modules have an open floor plan but come pre-equipped with an oversized HVAC system and programmable thermostat for comfort in extreme weather conditions, end-wall entry and exit doors to maximize interior space, electrical ports down both walls for increased flexibility, sidewalls painted white for visibility, and can even be stacked vertically to maximize space limitations on job sites.

4. Can I customize a BRM?

Yes. If your project requires something beyond the standard size and layout, custom sizes and interior options are always available to meet your exact requirements. Custom single-wide units can be constructed as small as 8’ x 8’ and up to 60’ x 14’. Multi-wide complexes can be as large as 8,000 to 10,000 square feet. We can also help get your building ready to use as soon as it arrives on site by providing custom interiors like countertops, cabinets, storage, desks, tables, chairs and more.

When you work with Satellite Shelters, you're choosing a local expert you can trust. Keeping your workforce safe is your number one priority and ours, too.