One of the important takeaways from the COP26 was that in order to get to net-zero among other significant factors, it is necessary to also focus on carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies.

Top energy companies to explore CCUS opportunities in Texas in a new light of passed U.S. Inflation Reduction Act

Current trends and future forecasts show that despite the impressive growth of renewable energy, power is and will remain the largest carbon emitter in the energy sector. Power plants remain mostly fuelled by coal and gas as according to the IEA they account for almost two-thirds of power generation and this number has not significantly changed since 2000.

If countries across the world are going to reach long-term climate goals and fulfill pledges made when signing climate agreements, a larger application of carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies must be tackled and accelerated. CCUS technologies would help lower emissions from currently operating power plants through retrofitting, help to increase stability and flexibility of power generation and allow to reduce the costs of energy sector decarbonization.

Recent adoption of the Inflation Reduction Act is laying the foundation for unlocking the potential of carbon capture, utilization and storage. Although better policy support still needs to be further developed, the adopted bill will provide significant tax credits and fund CCUS industry which has the potential to help lower US emissions by as much as 40% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

As this is a relatively new and growing sector with vast opportunities and promising future, ALJ Group is going to provide a platform to explore the benefits and challenges of developing the available carbon capture and storage solutions in North America. The American Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Forum will take place on October 4th-5th in Houston and will dive into the latest technological developments, ongoing and upcoming projects as well as market forecasts of the growing carbon capture and storage project trends.

The in-person event has received some generous support from industry leaders - Lewa and Vallourec are joining as Silver Sponsors to share their expertise and solutions that will help accelerate energy transition. Next to them, sponsoring the event are a chemical equipment wholesaler LCEC and talent solution experts Core Group contributing to the forum with a bronze sponsorship. The attendees will get an opportunity to meet, listen to the presentations and connect with the sponsoring companies at the event.

The conference speaker lineup will gather authoritative experts from different segments: energy companies, government and research sectors as well as solution providers. Freeport LNG’s Director, Capital Projects Roberto Ruiperez Vara, Talos Energy’s Director for CCUS Projects Cory Weinbel, Kiewit’s Director of Carbon Capture & Carbon Removal, Bob Slettehaugh and Vitol’s Director of Renewables Investments, Kevin Juno will reveal latest initiatives and projects taken up by their companies for the entire carbon capture, utilization and storage value chain. CCUS technology and innovation leaders: Saipem, Fluor, Mcdermott, KBR and many other notable organizations will deliver presentations on carbon capture processes, storage solutions and overall infrastructure developments.

As the CCUS sector is starting to receive significant government funding and Texas is setting to become a CCUS hub, the state and local government representative presentations will be a crucial part of the conference program. We will hear the latest updates on investment and innovation programs from the Department of Energy’s Senior Investment Officer Matt Kittel and Senior Program Manager, Point Source Carbon Capture, Dan Hancu. The local government will be represented by Texas General Land Office’s Thomas Manuel Ortiz who will address offshore carbon and hydrogen storage leasing from a landowner perspective.

The event will also welcome speakers and supporters from the Global CCS Institute, the Energy Industries Council, LISCR, DNV and other recognized organizations.

Ultimately, the American CCUS Forum will contribute to laying further commercial and technological groundwork for achieving global climate objectives and it's not to be missed!

Throughout the years of experience, ALJ Group has tested and tailored an interactive platform, where participants are able to engage in a fruitful debate and take full advantage of networking with the speakers and the audience. In addition to an informative conference with top experts, the participants get an exclusive opportunity to also attend an exhibition where carefully selected solution providers showcase their cutting-edge technologies and innovations.

