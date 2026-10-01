There is no such thing as a NACE-approved tube plug

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What MR0175 compliance actually requires — and how Torq N’ Seal® delivers it

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A heat exchanger in sour service has a leaking tube. The outage window is short. Purchasing sends the plug supplier a one-line request: send us the NACE approval for your plug. No supplier can produce that document, because under NACE MR0175 / ISO 15156 it does not exist. What does exist — and what a document reviewer will accept — is a material compliance package. Torq N’ Seal® mechanical tube plugs have been supplied into sour service with exactly that package, in qualified duplex, using the standard production plug.

That distinction is the difference between a delivery measured in weeks and a custom program measured in months. The short version, for anyone with an exchanger down right now:

Standard geometry, sour-service alloy. No custom design program and no qualification study. The plug that ships is the production plug, machined from NACE-qualified material.

No custom design program and no qualification study. The plug that ships is the production plug, machined from NACE-qualified material. Qualified duplex on the shelf. Certified material already in stock means delivery in weeks, not against a mill lead time measured in months.

Certified material already in stock means delivery in weeks, not against a mill lead time measured in months. Mechanical installation — no hot work. Set with a calibrated torque wrench. No welder, no hot-work permit, no post-weld heat treatment, and no heat-affected zone in an alloy you just spent weeks qualifying.

Set with a calibrated torque wrench. No welder, no hot-work permit, no post-weld heat treatment, and no heat-affected zone in an alloy you just spent weeks qualifying. Verified seal to 7,000 psi , holding from either direction, and removable when the tube is returned to service.

, holding from either direction, and removable when the tube is returned to service. A documentation package built to clear review. Mill certification, unbroken heat and lot traceability, and a certificate of conformity written to survive a rigorous document reviewer — plus support for third-party PMI and ferrite examination on the finished parts.

The rest of this article is for the engineer who must defend that package in a review meeting.

ISO 15156 qualifies materials, not devices

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NACE MR0175 / ISO 15156 is a materials standard. It sets out which metallic materials, in which metallurgical conditions, may be used in H₂S-bearing environments, and within what environmental limits. It contains no provision for approving an assembly. There is no clause under which a tube plug — or a valve, or a fitting — is granted device-level approval.

So, when a reviewer asks for a “NACE approved plug,” no supplier can produce one. What a supplier can produce, and what a rigorous reviewer will accept, is documented evidence that the plug was furnished in a condition meeting the standard’s requirements for its alloy group, with traceability back to the mill.

That reframe — from device approval to material compliance — is the single most useful move available on these jobs. It converts an unanswerable question into a document package that can be built, reviewed, and closed on schedule.

What the package actually has to establish

Acceptance values are alloy-group specific and edition specific, and they belong in a controlled copy of the standard rather than a trade article. But the shape of a credible package is consistent:

Delivery condition, in words. Solution annealed and quenched, with temperature and quench medium stated. Cold-finished bar is a common and expensive surprise: much of the small-diameter duplex round bar in distribution is cold drawn, which is precisely the condition the standard excludes. It must be hot rolled and solution annealed, or re-solution annealed after drawing, with the heat-treat condition shown on the certificate.

Solution annealed and quenched, with temperature and quench medium stated. Cold-finished bar is a common and expensive surprise: much of the small-diameter duplex round bar in distribution is cold drawn, which is precisely the condition the standard excludes. It must be hot rolled and solution annealed, or re-solution annealed after drawing, with the heat-treat condition shown on the certificate. Full chemistry, including nitrogen. For duplex grades the pitting resistance equivalent number — PREN = %Cr + 3.3(%Mo) + 16(%N) — gates which environmental band the material can be used in. Nitrogen carries a factor of 16, so a chemistry report without it cannot support a PREN calculation at all.

For duplex grades the pitting resistance equivalent number — PREN = %Cr + 3.3(%Mo) + 16(%N) — gates which environmental band the material can be used in. Nitrogen carries a factor of 16, so a chemistry report without it cannot support a PREN calculation at all. Phase balance and hardness , measured and reported against the applicable limits for the alloy group.

, measured and reported against the applicable limits for the alloy group. Unbroken traceability from mill certificate through the machining order to the certificate of conformity, by heat and lot number.

from mill certificate through the machining order to the certificate of conformity, by heat and lot number. Process exclusions — no welding or weld repair, no cold straightening, and low-stress marking rather than hard stamping.

Third-party positive material identification and ferrite examination on the finished parts, arranged by the purchaser, closes the loop: it confirms the part in hand is the material on the certificate. One thing worth briefing the lab on in advance — portable PMI cannot read nitrogen. It confirms chemistry, but the mill report remains the only source for the nitrogen value behind the PREN number.

Why the standard plug is the fast answer

None of this requires a bespoke plug, and that is the whole point.

A custom program means design, qualification, and a mill lead time for certified bar — realistically months, and every week of it sits between you and a sealed tube. The Torq N’ Seal® approach puts the compliance work in the material and the documentation rather than in the design, so the engineering is already done and already proven. Qualified duplex is held in stock specifically so the answer to a sour-service inquiry is a delivery date rather than a development schedule.

On a sour-service exchanger with a leaking tube and a fixed outage window, that difference is the entire job. Sour service does not have to mean a custom program and a four-month lead time. It means asking the right question first — and having the answer already on the shelf.

To discuss a sour-service application, request a sizing chart or technical data sheet, or get engineering support for your next outage, visit www.torq-n-seal.com/bic/, email plugs@torq-n-seal.com, or call (201) 641-2130.