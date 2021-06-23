The right partner could save time and money

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

A turnaround is an all-hands-on-deck, high stakes and complex event. Turnaround managers plan meticulously for months, carefully orchestrating all the details. Finding the right partner who is with the project from the start to finish will help turnaround managers be even more effective in ensuring the project goes off without a hitch.

Start with a plan

Not all turnarounds are the same, but whether the event involves an individual unit or the entire plant, bringing in the right equipment partner at the planning process can promote an effective partnership from the get-go. Having early prep time also enables the equipment provider to plan accordingly and ensure the right equipment, as well as solutions and applications are in the right place at the right time.

Since planning for a complete turnaround usually begins 12 to 18 months prior, it’s best practice to bring in the equipment partner right at that 12-month mark. A pre-scope site visit is critical for the provider to understand the environment, requirements and restrictions, and if considering additional applications like load and fluid storage requirements. This is also a good opportunity to assess the need for additional support from the provider. For example, maintenance and management of site vehicles could be easily outsourced to the same provider in order to streamline the process even more.

Six to nine months before the turnaround, the provider will plan for temporary power and other equipment while configuring application setups. This is another opportunity to outsource the equipment maintenance so the turnaround task force can focus on the necessary setup.

As the turnaround gets closer, the provider will stay in constant contact to coordinate equipment delivery details and troubleshoot anticipated problems.

When it's time for the event, the provider will already understand the setup, applications, equipment and anticipated process. The early involvement should alleviate unnecessary - and precious - time in getting caught up to speed on the logistics.

Cost - and time - savings

To help save even more time and money on your equipment, choose a partner that provides cost savings tools and technology. Telematics-enabled equipment and online equipment tracking and reporting could illuminate inefficiencies and opportunities to shave dollars off the bottom line. A partner with the right digital tools for owned equipment makes tracking and adjusting easier, safer and more efficient overall.

Choose the right partner

It’s essential to select an equipment partner that has a proven track record and experience with successful turnarounds since a complicated mix of fleet and solutions is required and a robust catalog is a must.

The right equipment is important, but so is the expertise and experience of the team. Consider the additional benefits that can be provided besides equipment – digital tools, maintenance and management – anything that can take pressure off the turnaround team and keep the event moving smoothly and safely.

Because successful turnarounds require such extensive knowledge and experience, it is always best practice to consult with an expert regarding specific circumstances, applicable rules and regulations related to the site.

