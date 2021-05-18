The power of measuring critical joint tension over torque

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list)

Condition monitoring systems and industrial IoT have become increasingly important to power plants, power generators, power distributors and all industries with critical “can’t fail” systems.

Now, maintenance teams have a powerful tool that can monitor equipment down to the single bolt and give them a sharper, more focused picture of where attention should be paid.

The technology starts with SPC4® bolts with load indicating technology from manufacturer Valley Forge & Bolt. It continues with the company’s 702 Series wireless meters. Each SPC4® bolt contains proprietary technology that measures bolt elongation, as it happens, from inside the bolt. A 702 Series wireless meter attached to the end of the SPC4® bolt reads this tension and transmits the information, via WIFI, to the existing condition monitoring system (Valley Forge also offers its own digital dashboard software to plants without an existing condition monitoring system). The information is displayed as a percentage of load.

A major power-generating company in the United States is currently testing SPC4® bolts and the wireless 702 Series meter on a flange joint, to determine how it might use information gleaned from the SPC4® system to enhance wider operations.

The company was referred to Valley Forge by an industry peer who had earlier success solving a problem using Valley Forge’s load indicating technology. This company wanted help verifying torque-based calculations on its critical bolted joints. Company representatives met with Valley Forge engineers, who converted their torque-based numbers into tension-based calculations (tension being more accurate than torque, +/-5% vs. +/-20%), created drawings, and designed and produced SPC4® studs for use in their application.

There are 24 SPC4® studs, each measuring 3/4 inch in diameter, on the critical flange connection. The 702 Series meter captures critical data during installation and post-installation so the power company’s own engineers can study the behavior of the flange.

“The key takeaway is capturing data based on tension over torque,” said James Brooks, Valley Forge & Bolt’s head of engineering and business development. “They want to determine how this critical joint responds when installation and maintenance of fasteners is based on the more accurate tension-derived readings.”

The power company’s engineering team will issue its own report, expected any day now, and if findings are positive, Brooks expects SPC4® bolts will be deployed across the company’s power-generation holdings.

Brooks has reason to be confident. By recording bolt tension data, plant engineers, maintenance personnel, and reliability teams gain a powerful tool for tracking machine health and overall plant performance. At a glance, an engineer will know if a bolt is out of tension, to what degree, precisely where it is located, when it happened, and if any other bolts experienced a similar event during the same period. This can help predict emerging problems before breakdowns happen.

Because each SPC4® bolt can be outfitted with its own wireless module, maintenance staff also have access to highly localized performance data. Problems with a piece of equipment can now be narrowed down to the bolt, eliminating time spent on exploratory maintenance or root cause analysis focused on finding the origin of a problem.

Over time, the trends recorded by SPC4®’s wireless meter will form the basis of predictive maintenance routines and scheduled downtime, saving time and money. It will also help equipment and bolts last longer, by indicating when re-tensioning is required well before any breakdowns occur. This will save on capital expenditures and allow for greater planning regarding equipment upgrades.

SPC4® Bolts with Load Indicating Technology and their associated Wireless Meters are a giant leap forward in condition monitoring capabilities for power plants, as well as other applications. They allow for a granularity of information that’s never been possible before. Plant staff can use this information to make highly informed decisions about maintenance and prevent expensive problems before they occur. Now that there’s a way to monitor plants down to the bolt, there’s no turning back.

