The evolution and uproar of ultrasonics in today’s industrial cleaning market

It’s no secret that in the competitive marketing of hydro blasting and ultrasonic cleaning, numerous industrial cleaning companies have started to revolutionize their environmental and sustainable cleaning methods in the race to be among the top-performing industrial cleaning facilities in Louisiana, petrochemical, Gulf Coast for over 5 years.

Blackhawk Industrial has embraced the simple mission to stimulate an otherwise stagnant mechanical cleaning market. By offering an innovative and superior alternative to conventional industrial cleaning, the company has established a “Gold Standard” reputation in providing premium mechanical cleaning services with Ultrasonics at the heart of its services. Blackhawk’s innovative processes and use of patented technologies have consistently been proven capable of restoring critical manufacturing assets to performance levels that conventional cleaning contractors simply cannot achieve. Historically, the industry has become satisfied with a 60-70% solution, while Blackhawk has repeatedly proven the ability to achieve 88-98% fouling removal.

When presented with a number of fouled heat exchangers, one of the biggest concerns expressed by customers happens to be the potential future operation and maintenance of equipment after cleaning. It is without question that, for the best performance of any heat exchanger, no tubes are to contain any sign of blockage, as it could prove detrimental to the heat exchanger itself in the long run. There is often remaining residue that contains both removable and baked-on components such as oils, minerals, burned chemicals and leftover sulfur compounds. Removing crude and stubborn soils should never require aggressive methods or seem both impossible and exhausting. Quite often, companies face challenges of accessing hard to reach areas of their exchangers to ensure clean and efficient results with traditional cleaning methods such as hydro blasting. Using a unique combination of frequency, amplitude, temperature, time and chemistry, there’s no challenge too complex for Blackhawk Industrial Group.

The primary goal of the team at Blackhawk is that all heat exchangers returned to customers post-cleaning optimally perform within the original design specification. From U-bundles to shell side deposits, calcium and iron are primary examples of remaining residue found on exchangers. Regarding cleaning protocols, tube side deposits can cause heavy clogging if not treated properly, which, as an expected result, should lead to fouling deposits fracturing and dissolving into solution. From there, this will allow the bundle to be lanced with water to remove any remaining debris and contaminants from the tubes’ surfaces themselves.

Blackhawk customers taking advantage of Ultrasonic cleaning receive a higher return on value and satisfaction based on greater efficiency and longevity of their equipment and assets. By providing efficient cleaning measures, this ensures improved heat transfer, which will allow for lower fuel consumption. Above all, to maintain environmental awareness and preservation, this lowers greenhouse gas emissions and reduces energy costs. With proper cleaning and maintenance, this reduces lengthy maintenance intervals allowing for increased run-time as it will operate at design performance.

Time is always of the essence when it comes to operations; this is especially challenging during turnarounds and large-scale projects. Every minute that a production unit is offline, the site decreases their opportunity to earn a profit and increases the chances of an additional heat exchangers requiring the same services due to the additional production demand on the operating assets. Why take that chance when the technological capability to limit wait time can be reduced? Technology plays a big part in revolutionizing the industrial cleaning field making turnarounds for small and large scaled companies by reducing cleaning time. Blackhawk consistently searches for new and innovative technologies and practices to provide a much safer and more efficient method of providing the services customers look for. Blackhawk prioritizes its obligation to contribute to a safer and more environmentally friendly planet by applying green technologies to its environmentally conscious operations.

Additionally, these operations proved to be a much safer and viable option for technicians and operators. By using ultrasonics, there is a clear decrease in the potential for injury when it comes to valued workers. By opting for ultrasonic services and reducing the need for hydro blasting companies are keeping workers out of the blast zone, reducing labor, and eliminating possible risks. This also allows for said personnel to focus on services provided for additional equipment that requires specific handling and cleaning methods.

Ultrasonics are becoming a high priority and viable option for customers. Blackhawk has the ability to safely and effectively clean both onsite and offsite, both at Blackhawk facilities and mobile Ultrasonic equipment, while maintaining efficiency and ensuring quality. Specifications and models are being produced, it’s within all industrial cleaning facilities best interest to keep up with the latest and greatest of technological advancements. Eradicating all possible contaminants from heat exchangers and improving quality while remaining environmentally conscious is the primary goal. With each cleaning of an exchanger, there is an advantage to collect data and provide possible options of preventable measures that can be taken in order to demonstrate the value of ultrasonic cleaning methods. In addition, this allows for collaboration opportunities between customers to perform a comprehensive analysis.

With reliable equipment, management, and services ready, Blackhawk Industrial Group looks forward to working with current customers and welcoming new customers to reinvent the definition of clean.

