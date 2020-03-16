Don’t let supply chain bottlenecks defeat you

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

PSS Industrial Group was formed with the merger of Pipeline Supply & Service and Industrial Air Tool in 2014. The combined group is a leading value-added distributor serving a diverse base of customers in the energy industry.

The company’s industry expertise is simply the best. We are able to help you choose the correct product for your immediate and future needs with our product specialists that focus on safety, MRO, power tools, coating, welding and much more. We pride ourselves on providing innovative solutions in the market and leveraging our nationwide presence to service customers.

Our large warehouse and office locations across the United States are strategically located in all major industrial market areas – with a strong presence in Texas and Louisiana, specifically.

PPS Industrial Group sells over 200,000 skus with more than 17,300 skus always stocked in major locations. The company’s main focus is to excel in service by same or next day delivery, by hiring the most experienced inside sales personnel averaging 20 plus years of experience, and through maintaining our strong vendor relationships. We offer vendor-managed inventory, where we monitor the stocking levels and generate replenishment orders. Vending solutions are also available to control inventory and products used within your facility. PSS Industrial Group’s technology allows the company to stay ahead of the game and make life easier for its customers.

The company is one of the largest industrial distributors on the Gulf Coast. It specializes in sales, service, rentals, and repairs. With massive stock of general industrial products, the company is able to supply anything from a simple screwdriver to specialty surface preparation equipment. Its product groups include but are not limited to: hand and power tools, safety and PPE, MRO supplies, environmental and erosion control, abrasive and welding supplies, corrosion and coating, janitorial and office, rigging, and accessories and general hardware.

With its latest acquired companies, we are able to supply coating and spray equipment and accessories, blasting, fireproofing equipment and media and custom spray solutions for more complex applications.

Along with a wide range of products and sales experts to assist, PSS Industrial Group offers a variety of services to make one’s experience with us a complete one, essentially providing a one-stop-shop.

The company has the most trusted and certified mechanics to repair pneumatic, electric and hand tools. Stocking thousands of OEM replacement parts, PSS Industrial Group is able to repair the biggest brands in the industry with free pick-up and delivery available in the Gulf Coast area. Our rental services are available for heavy equipment, coating and blast equipment, tools, and rigging and lifting.

Gas detection calibration services are available on and off-site where we provide certificates of calibration with every serviced unit. Lastly, the company offers onsite training for any of the previously mentioned products. From our NACE certified personnel to our safety specialists, we are able to provide further information with our on and off-site classes.

At PSS Industrial Group, we strive to provide the best experience for each customer. With a deep understanding of the industry and the most experienced employees, PSSI keeps growing to be one of the best industrial distributors around.

