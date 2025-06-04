Stop surprises before they start: How reality capture helps industrial teams work safer, smarter and faster

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In active industrial environments, surprises aren’t just inconvenient, they’re costly, dangerous and often avoidable.

Whether expanding a utility plant, upgrading systems or threading new piping through tight spaces, knowing exactly what’s there before the first tool hits the site is critical. That’s why reality capture gives an edge.

By digitally scanning a facility down to the millimeter, reality capture gives an accurate, up-to-date view of real conditions, even in hard-to-reach spaces like overhead racks, crawlspaces, mechanical rooms and interstitial zones. It eliminates guesswork and outdated drawings, replacing them with clear, reliable data.

What does that mean?

Project managers reduce risk and scope with greater certainty from day one.

Facility and maintenance teams plan around live systems to minimize disruption and protect uptime. Design and engineering teams start with verified conditions and avoid coordination issues down the line.

At Rogers-O’Brien Construction, the MirrorScape services make reality capture simple and scalable. Using tools like the NavVis VLX3, combined with the ClearScan workflow, the MirrorScape services quickly document complex environments with minimal disruption to operations.

On a recent project, a three-story central utility plant was scanned in under 20 minutes. The data became the foundation for a successful build, helping designers validate layouts, giving the field team clear visuals to avoid interferences and allowing the client to stay on schedule without surprises.

Because the real value isn’t just in the scan, it’s in how it’s used.

MirrorScape supports everything from as-built documentation and Scan-to-BIM modeling to construction verification. It doesn’t just hand off a point cloud. We help teams turn data into better decisions, faster.

When safety is critical, when downtime isn’t an option and when accuracy matters most, reality capture becomes essential.

Work with a builder who sees the full picture and helps act on it.

For more information, visit r-o.com/contact.