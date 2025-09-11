Simultaneous 4-coke drum heat treatment: A new standard in turnaround execution

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Location: Blaine, Washington | Industry: Oil Refining | Completion: June 14, 2025

During a critical 2025 spring turnaround (TAR) event, the largest oil refinery in the Pacific Northwest, producing 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day, faced an unprecedented challenge: executing simultaneous preheat, post weld heat treatment (PWHT) and refractory bake-outs across four coke drums, associated piping and vessels within an extremely compressed schedule.

Superheat was selected to provide on-site heat treatment services, leveraging their SmartWay™ solution, which includes technologies such as Superheat MagneMat™ and Superheat SmartPak™, to support a massive volume of welding activity. This project required the mobilization of a large fleet of heat treatment consoles and a substantial workforce. Yet, Superheat’s technology allowed them to maintain a tight physical footprint and uphold the highest standards for safety and efficiency.

×

Project overview:

The TAR scope included ASME Sec. VIII Div. 1 coke drum work and B31.3 piping. In a typical refinery turnaround, coke drums are heat treated in succession. This project broke convention: all four drums were treated simultaneously alongside piping and vessel scopes, including three pressure vessels and a refractory dry-out.

The client’s top priorities were:

Executing multiple heat treatment operations in confined work zones without schedule extension.

Maintaining an optimized cable-managed footprint to ensure worker safety and site accessibility.

Avoiding the cracking and fit-up issues experienced at other facilities during past TARs.

Achieving these objectives demanded careful preplanning, digital oversight and highly responsive execution.

Challenges and pain points:

Tight schedule and rapid adaptability: The scope exceeded the original project timeline. A last-minute welding process change necessitated a switch in the heat treatment setup from OD (outside diameter) to ID (inside diameter), which Superheat completed without any schedule impact.

The scope exceeded the original project timeline. A last-minute welding process change necessitated a switch in the heat treatment setup from OD (outside diameter) to ID (inside diameter), which Superheat completed without any schedule impact. Safety and technical complexity: Crack-prone welds and environmental hazards required enhanced supervision, strict PPE protocols and proactive hazard mitigation.

Crack-prone welds and environmental hazards required enhanced supervision, strict PPE protocols and proactive hazard mitigation. Footprint limitations: Multiple drums and piping in tight quarters demanded strategic equipment arrangement and minimal on-site congestion.

Multiple drums and piping in tight quarters demanded strategic equipment arrangement and minimal on-site congestion. Conventional pinning challenges: Traditional coke drum heat treatment requires securing ceramic heating elements with pins and banding to prevent shifting during welding and heat-up. This method is labor-intensive and risk-prone:

○ Pin installation requires pre-vessel mapping, grinding and quality checks.

○ Removal triggers post-grinding and NDE to confirm integrity.

○ Any heater shifts can compromise weld quality, potentially requiring costly rework or cutouts.

These steps ripple across multiple trades, adding significant cost and time to the project.

Expand Simultaneous 4-coke drum heat treatment: A new standard in turnaround execution

Superheat’s proprietary solution:

Superheat deployed their SmartWay full-service heat treatment solution, combining electric resistance heating, SmartPak intelligence controls and SmartCenter remote control and monitoring to maximize efficiency and safety.

Key highlights:

Rapid responsiveness to scope changes: Seamless switch from OD to ID setups with no schedule extension.

Seamless switch from OD to ID setups with no schedule extension. Fleet mobilization and efficiency: 170 SmartPoint heat treatment consoles managed within three central units and one fab shop.

170 SmartPoint heat treatment consoles managed within three central units and one fab shop. Remote oversight advantage: By leveraging their patented SmartCenter technology, Superheat was able to shift much of the traditional on-site labor to remote operations. Instead of requiring a team of field technicians to monitor 170 running machines, only one on-site equipment supervisor was needed, while SmartCenter panel operators managed and controlled the equipment remotely. This capability is unique to Superheat and reduces on-site congestion while maintaining full operational oversight.

By leveraging their patented SmartCenter technology, Superheat was able to shift much of the traditional on-site labor to remote operations. Instead of requiring a team of field technicians to monitor 170 running machines, only one on-site equipment supervisor was needed, while SmartCenter panel operators managed and controlled the equipment remotely. This capability is unique to Superheat and reduces on-site congestion while maintaining full operational oversight. Optimized manpower deployment: A crew of 70 specialized personnel provided labor, safety and supervision support despite the industry-wide labor shortage.

A crew of 70 specialized personnel provided labor, safety and supervision support despite the industry-wide labor shortage. Superheat SmartPak™ zone control: Enabled precise isolation of individual zones within each coke drum, ensuring temperature uniformity and meeting stringent weld procedure requirements.

×

Execution and results:

Expand Simultaneous 4-coke drum heat treatment: A new standard in turnaround execution

Execution focused on pre-TAR preparation, equipment and manpower staging and detailed zone mapping, enabling real-time digital oversight throughout the event. Electric resistance heating was successfully applied to coke drums, piping and vessels while meeting and exceeding project KPIs.

Key results:

Safety excellence: Exceeded site requirements with proactive enhancements, including upgraded significant PPE assets.

Exceeded site requirements with proactive enhancements, including upgraded significant PPE assets. Operational efficiency: Detailed preplanning and adaptive execution maintained pace despite last-minute scope changes.

Detailed preplanning and adaptive execution maintained pace despite last-minute scope changes. Manpower optimization: Technology-driven oversight reduced the labor footprint while increasing reliability.

Technology-driven oversight reduced the labor footprint while increasing reliability. Superheat MagneMat™ savings: Eliminated 26,000 pins, avoiding associated grinding, mapping, NDE and quality management steps. This saved significant labor hours, reduced schedule impact and improved safety.

Expand Simultaneous 4-coke drum heat treatment: A new standard in turnaround execution

Project by the numbers:

4 coke drums heat treated simultaneously

3 pressure vessels and associated piping (small to large bore)

170 heat treatment consoles deployed

1 field operator overseeing 170 machines with remote SmartCenter management

70 specialized personnel (labor, safety and supervision)

26,000 pins avoided using Superheat MagneMat™

0 schedule delays due to last-minute scope changes

Early feedback from site leadership praised Superheat’s project management, technology deployment and execution quality.

Superheat’s case study results

The 2025 Spring Turnaround demonstrated how Superheat’s SmartWay full-service offering, combined with MagneMat, SmartPak and SmartCenter innovations, enables refinery operators to execute large-scale heat treatment scopes faster, safer and with reduced labor expenditure.

By completing simultaneous heat treatment on four coke drums, three vessels and extensive piping within a highly compressed timeframe, Superheat helped the client mitigate critical path risks and control project costs. Superheat’s ability to remotely operate 170 machines with a single SmartCenter panel operator, while maintaining precise zone control and eliminating 26,000 conventional pins, underscores the unmatched efficiency of their approach to on-site heat treatment.

This project reaffirms that early engagement, advanced digital tools and adaptive field execution are crucial to the success of refinery turnarounds, particularly in today’s labor-constrained environment.

Contact Superheat today to begin your next on-site heat treatment project at 1.888.508.3226 or visit their website superheat.com.