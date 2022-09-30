ROCKWOOL’s ProRox® PS 680 with FR-Tech™: Delivering proven passive fire protection to critical plant systems

ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation understands the devastating impact that fires pose to your plant’s people and profitable performance.

Each year, fires in industrial, manufacturing, and processing plants injure hundreds of employees, damage hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of plant equipment, and negatively impact air quality.

ROCKWOOL’s ProRox PS 680 with FR-Tech provides a proven solution. The stone wool, mandrel-wound pipe insulation acts as a highly effective, passive fire protection barrier that limits damage and downtime.

ProRox PS 680 with FR-Tech improves fire response and limits downtime

ProRox PS 680 is the latest addition to ROCKWOOL’s portfolio of stone wool insulation products, which have protected widely varying industrial applications for more than 80 years. This newest insulation technology provides effective protection and optimal performance by:

Increasing reaction time. The insulation’s unique, fire-resistant FR-Tech fiber structure and chemistry slows the transfer of a fire’s heat to steel piping, adding critical time to apply fire containment measures and allow your people to evacuate to safety.

The insulation’s unique, fire-resistant FR-Tech fiber structure and chemistry slows the transfer of a fire’s heat to steel piping, adding critical time to apply fire containment measures and allow your people to evacuate to safety. Decreasing down time. ProRox PS 680 is typically applied in just one layer. This makes installation easier and more efficient, and without the need for sealants, offsite cutting, or specialized personal protective equipment.

ProRox PS 680 is typically applied in just one layer. This makes installation easier and more efficient, and without the need for sealants, offsite cutting, or specialized personal protective equipment. Maximizing clearance in tight spots. ProRox PS 680 installs at typically half the thickness of conventional insulation materials, making it easier to apply in areas with limited clearance space or around tight pipe bends.

ProRox PS 680 installs at typically half the thickness of conventional insulation materials, making it easier to apply in areas with limited clearance space or around tight pipe bends. Lowering maintenance costs. ProRox PS 680 is removable and reusable, allowing for easy inspection without the additional expense of replacing the material.

ProRox PS 680 is removable and reusable, allowing for easy inspection without the additional expense of replacing the material. Minimizing carbon emissions. ROCKWOOL stone wool insulation products like ProRox PS 680 help optimize plant performance, and minimize carbon emissions, by limiting heat losses in hot pipes and processes. On average, these insulation solutions save 20,000 times more CO 2 over their operating life than what is emitted during their production.

ROCKWOOL stone wool insulation products like ProRox PS 680 help optimize plant performance, and minimize carbon emissions, by limiting heat losses in hot pipes and processes. On average, these insulation solutions save 20,000 times more CO over their operating life than what is emitted during their production. Protecting against corrosion under insulation (CUI). ProRox PS 680 also incorporates ROCKWOOL’s WR-Tech, an advanced water-repelling technology with a low chloride content for mitigating the risks of CUI on pipes and processing equipment.

ProRox PS 680 with FR-Tech surpasses hydrocarbon fire test demands

Stone wool is non-combustible and does not emit toxic fumes, making it one of the safest passive fire protection materials. A range of hydrocarbon fire tests, performed in cooperation with internationally recognized testing and development bodies such as SWRI, Intertek, and SGH, confirms this claim.

Passive industrial fire protection materials are typically tested to the UL 1709 standard, which requires materials to protect equipment and maintain structural integrity for at least 30 minutes in a 2,000°F (1090°C) fire. ProRox PS 680 was tested to the UL 1709 fire curve, at both 1- and 2-hour time intervals, on Schedule 40 and Schedule 80 pipe sections. In each test, the stone wool insulation kept the pipe core temperature below 1,000°F—at a range of nominal pipe sizes and minimal insulation thickness.

UL 1709 Fire Test Scenario Response of Insulated Pipe Sections, 2-hour interval

For details on UL 1709 testing responses with other pipe sizes or thicknesses, contact ROCKWOOL.

Based on these successful tests, plant operators are moving quickly to install ProRox Ps 680 with FR-Tech on their piping systems—in less time and with less effort than conventional insulation solutions.

To learn how ProRox PS 680 with FR-Tech can safely improve the fire resilience of your plant processes, visit rti.rockwool.com.