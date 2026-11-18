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About the project

Scafom-rux is supporting the construction of a major semiconductor facility in Boise, Idaho, with modular scaffolding and engineered access solutions for complex work areas, including clean-room environments.

Project quick facts

Project: Semiconductor manufacturing facility, Boise, Idaho

Semiconductor manufacturing facility, Boise, Idaho Duration: Multi-phase development over approx. 10 years, starting in 2025

Multi-phase development over approx. 10 years, starting in 2025 Main works: Access solutions for equipment installation in clean-room and industrial areas

Access solutions for equipment installation in clean-room and industrial areas Scaffolding system: ~1,100 tonnes of RINGSCAFF modular scaffolding

~1,100 tonnes of RINGSCAFF modular scaffolding Key challenge: Clean-room and dance floor structures up to 150 psf

Clean-room and dance floor structures up to 150 psf Planning support: Load specs and stamped engineering.

About the project: Modular access solutions for advanced manufacturing

A major semiconductor manufacturing facility is currently being developed in Boise, Idaho, as part of the expansion of advanced semiconductor production in the United States. The project involves the construction of a highly complex manufacturing environment designed for the production of advanced computer chips.

Scafom-rux is supplying modular scaffolding and project-specific engineering support for construction and equipment installation. The scaffolding provides safe and reliable access to elevated work zones throughout the facility, including applications within controlled clean-room environments.

Scaffolding challenge: Access for a complex semicondcutor manufacturing facility

The construction of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility is a highly complex process involving numerous trades, equipment installations, and construction activities taking place simultaneously.

For the project in Boise, scaffolding is required to provide access to work areas above 10 feet and to support installation and construction activities throughout the facility.

The scale of the project creates a particular challenge. Rather than a single scaffold structure, the project involves hundreds of scaffold towers that are continuously erected, adapted, relocated, and dismantled as individual construction phases progress. Depending on the stage of the project, between 50 and 100 crew members are involved in the scaffolding operations.

Another important requirement was the working environment, as a large proportion of the scaffolding is being installed in clean-room areas. Scafom-rux therefore supplied new or like-new RINGSCAFF material to meet the project’s stringent site requirements and ensure the required material condition from the outset.

Engineering solution: Ringscaff for standard access and high-load applications

For the project the RINGSCAFF scaffolding system was selected. Its modular design provides the flexibility required for the large number of different access applications encountered throughout the plant.

While many of the applications use standard scaffold configurations, some structures require additional engineering. One of the most demanding applications involved dance floor scaffolds, designed to create large, continuous working platforms within the semiconductor plant and support loads of up to 150 psf.

The platforms provide unobstructed working areas for multiple trades carrying out construction and equipment installation activities. Their large surface areas allow personnel, tools, and materials to be distributed across the platform while maintaining access to the areas below and around the structure. This makes them particularly suitable for areas where conventional scaffold towers alone cannot provide the required working space or load distribution.

Due to the high imposed loads, the dance floor scaffolds required specific engineering and load calculations to verify the capacity of the RINGSCAFF structure and its supporting components. Engineering-stamped designs were provided through a third-party engineering company coordinated by the customer, while Scafom-rux supported the process with the relevant product specifications and load-capacity data required for the project’s safety controls.

This combination of standard modular components and specially engineered high-load scaffold structures allows the same RINGSCAFF system to meet a wide range of requirements, from standard access scaffolds to heavily loaded working platforms.

Logistics and rental solutions: Flexible material availability for a long-term project

With a construction program spanning several phases over approximately ten years, the project requires a flexible approach to material, supply and logistics. Scafom-rux developed rental options for local yard stock to support the long-term material requirements of the project.

The yard-stock option allows material to be positioned locally and kept available until it is required for the respective construction activities. This approach helps ease freight and rental costs and supports the efficient handling of material throughout the different project phases. With approximately 55 semi-loads of RINGSCAFF material, corresponding to around 1,100 tons, currently involved in the project, this flexible rental and logistics solution plays an important role in managing the large volume of scaffolding material required for the ongoing construction works.

Result and outlook: A project developing over the next decade

The project is currently ongoing, with parts of the plant already under construction and scaffolding operations continuing across multiple areas. With the overall development planned across several phases over approximately ten years, the project represents a long-term scaffolding operation with continually changing requirements.

Throughout the different construction phases, Scafom-rux provides standard RINGSCAFF access solutions, engineered high-load structures, technical product information, and flexible material supply.

Ringscaff facts

RINGSCAFF is one of the most widely recognised modular scaffolding systems worldwide. Known for its versatility, stability, and efficient assembly, RINGSCAFF provides a flexible solution for applications ranging from standard access scaffolding to demanding industrial and infrastructure projects.

Quick and easy assembly thanks to the proven Ringlock connection system

High load capacity for demanding access and working-platform applications

Flexible configuration for different heights, geometries, and applications

Multi-purpose use as scaffolding, stair tower and/or shoring system

Efficient handling with easy stacking, fewer loose parts, and lower transport costs

Suitable for large-scale projects with continuously changing access requirements

About Scafom-rux

Scafom-rux is a global manufacturer, distributor and rental provider of high-quality scaffolding and shoring systems. Our dedicated team understands the unique demands of professionals across industries such as construction, events, oil & gas, mining, and shipbuilding.

By combining industry insight with technical expertise, we help you find the best solution for even the most complex scaffolding projects – worldwide.

Planning a challenging project?

We’re here to support you: Contact us at team.northamerica@scafom-rux.com or +1 (281) 470-7223.

For more information about our full product range and services, visit: www.scafom-rux-northamerica.com.