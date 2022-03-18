Renting a connected safety solution: A simple way to offer top-notch protection

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

With shutdowns and turnarounds right around the corner, it’s a good time to think about the gas detection equipment you need for a successful project, how that equipment can protect your workers, and how it will help your project run more smoothly.

New technologies, lean operations, and increasing customer demands are driving companies to explore the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in pursuit of greater safety and efficiency—and the benefits extend to shutdowns and turnarounds as well.

In its simplest form, IIoT networks and applications use previously inaccessible data from machines, sensors, and devices in the field in industrial environments. An IIoT-enabled device transmits selected data points to cloud servers, allowing stakeholders to monitor their fleet of connected devices from anywhere. You can then use the insights from this data to improve operational processes, reduce downtime, enhance worker safety, and more.

IIoT deployments contain three primary components:

Hardware: A product or device that collects data points and sends that information to the cloud, such as a Ventis® Pro5 Multi-Gas Monitor or Radius BZ1 Area Monitor.

A product or device that collects data points and sends that information to the cloud, such as a Ventis® Pro5 Multi-Gas Monitor or Radius BZ1 Area Monitor. Connectivity: Data from connected devices is generally transferred from hardware to the cloud using Wi-Fi, cellular, satellite, Ethernet, or mesh network connectivity. Newer IIoT systems can transfer data from wirelessly-connected hardware directly to the cloud.

Data from connected devices is generally transferred from hardware to the cloud using Wi-Fi, cellular, satellite, Ethernet, or mesh network connectivity. Newer IIoT systems can transfer data from wirelessly-connected hardware directly to the cloud. Software: A software platform, such as iNet® Now Live Monitoring or SAFER One Dynamic Plume Modeling, that displays the live data collected from the hardware and uses that data to give you critical visibility into what’s happening to workers across your site.

IIoT technologies have been developed for many different markets and applications—including gas detection—and can be implemented faster than you think, making them a new option for gaining awareness and visibility during shutdowns and turnarounds.

In a connected IIoT gas detection program, employees wear gas detectors that send real-time data to cloud-based software, where safety monitoring personnel can instantly access a comprehensive view of what’s happening across their facility. With instant visibility into the hazards that threaten workers, device usage stats, site-wide productivity trends, and more, monitoring personnel can make decisions based on insights, not instincts. This provides tremendous value during high-stakes times like shutdowns and turnarounds.

Projects like turnarounds, outages, or shutdowns usually require more workers on site who use gas detection to avoid atmospheric hazards like oxygen deficiency and combustible or toxic gases. And most companies don’t have enough gas detectors on hand to handle this influx. Since these projects are typically short term, renting gas detection equipment is a simple and cost-effective option.

It’s a great first step to make sure every worker is protected with the correct gas detector – one that has been maintained, monitors the gases they could be exposed to, and they know how to operate. That’s the baseline expectation for renting gas detection instruments.

But you can (and should) take safety past the baseline. The best way is through connected IIoT solutions. These solutions go beyond basic gas detection, using sensors and devices to monitor people and worksites in real time.

Connected safety solutions available for rent are ideal for monitoring contractors across your site, remotely monitoring an area in real time, connecting teams – especially those working in confined spaces, and of course during shutdowns and turnarounds when there are more people on site to keep track of.

Keep Setup Simple

Some connected safety solutions on the market require extensive IT involvement during setup, which defeats the purpose of a quick solution to enhance safety. Look for a connected safety rental option that’s easy to set up and can connect to your existing infrastructure. Equipment that can connect using multiple platforms will make it easier to integrate into your existing network and can also provide a “fail safe” alternative in case one of the platforms loses signal.

As for support, renting connected technical equipment requires a high level of product knowledge. Rental suppliers need a strong background in gas detection to supply you with the best gas detector for the job. Before you rent, find out if the rental supplier has the technical knowledge needed to support you.

Beyond that, ask your rental supplier if they can ship personal gas detectors and area monitors that are pre-connected to each other, reducing your setup time.

The bottom line is that by renting a connected safety solution, you can reap the benefits of a robust IIoT gas detection program and give workers the protection they deserve for any project.

