Fire Protection in Aviation: Aircraft Hangars and Helipads

In both aircraft hangars and on helipads, spilled jet fuel, when in contact with hot surfaces such as engines, brakes, and hydraulic components, poses a significant fire risk.

Expand Reliable fire safety during takeoff and landing, as well as maintenance and repairs Targeted foam discharge testing using a FireDos system and monitor in a typical hangar environment.

When aircraft are parked in a hangar for maintenance, repair, or storage, they are not usually fueled up. However, a certain amount of fuel can remain. As a result, maintenance and repair work increase the fire risk due to potential ignition sources. Along with this, the size and height of the hangar present specific requirements for the fire protection concept. Hangars must be constructed according to the guidelines of fire class HH (high hazard) and according to design standards NFPA 409 and BS EN 13565-2 regarding the respective gate and aircraft type.

When taking off and landing at helipads (also known as heliports or helidecks), there is a risk—in addition to accidents in general—that kerosene may leak and ignite on the engine or as a result of flying sparks. This is compounded by strong rotor downwash, which can further fan the flames. Particularly on rooftop helipads and offshore helidecks, space is limited, requiring compact fire safety solutions. Helipads must be constructed in accordance with the NFPA 418 design standard. Helidecks are subject to international safety standards such as CAP 437 and ICAO.

Goods to be protected:

Flammable liquids in aircraft and helicopters (e.g., fuel)

Firefighting Technology Requirements

Hangars

Firefighting foam is a critical element in hangar firefighting, where high-expansion foam generators are commonly used as part of a fire protection system. They are mounted at ceiling height and supplied by a foam proportioner. In the event of a fire, the hangar must be foamed up within 3 minutes to a height of 5 ft (1.5 m) across doors and walls.

Fires may break out in various places in the hangar. However, the greatest potential ignition source is beneath the aircraft’s wings, where leaking fuel may gather. This is why extinguishing technology planning must consider all options while ensuring the area under the wings receives specialized protection. This is often mandated by code for a wing area exceeding 3,014 sq ft (280 m²). Thus, in the event of a fire, extinguishing foam is discharged with pinpoint accuracy instead of covering the entire floor surface, significantly reducing cleanup costs after an extinguishing operation.

Infrared Early Fire Detection Systems

An early fire detection system allows early localization of the fire source. Continuous heat detection helps determine whether the fire has been successfully extinguished or if further action must be taken.

Remote-Controlled Firefighting Monitors for Pinpointed Extinguishing

Remote-controlled fire monitors integrated into the early fire detection system enable targeted fire suppression within a limited area for a defined duration—namely, only until the fire hazard has been eliminated. FireDos compact fire monitors feature an innovative, flow-optimized "Oval-Flat" design that minimizes pressure loss and maximizes spray range.

To protect the area beneath aircraft wings, a combination of oscillating and remote-controlled fire monitors is recommended, installed at a height of 6.5 to 13 ft (2 to 4 m) on walls or columns. The most suitable fire monitors are those with a flow rate of 660 to 1,321 gpm (2,500 to 5,000 l/min), fitted with a foam nozzle and, optionally, a deflector to create a foam blanket beneath the engines.

During a firefighting operation, care must be taken to ensure that the stream of extinguishing agent does not directly strike the engines. Wings, engines, and other aircraft components can cast shadows over the extinguishing agent stream. This shading effect must be factored into system planning. The positioning and mounting height of fire monitors are therefore tailored to the specific aircraft type, hangar geometry, and intended parking positions.

Expand Reliable fire safety during takeoff and landing, as well as maintenance and repairs Opposing FireDos fire monitors discharge extinguishing agent across a helipad rooftop.

FireDos fire monitors can be controlled from a safe location and integrated into the operational procedures of municipal or industrial fire departments. Depending on the fire safety plan, either a wired control system or radio remote control can be used. Fire department access routes and operational pathways should be taken into account during the planning stage to ensure monitors remain controllable even if certain access areas become unsafe during a fire.

Reliable Foam Proportioners to Supply High-Expansion Foam Generators and Monitors

Stationary proportioners reliably supply high-expansion foam generators with premix to generate extinguishing foam. The purely mechanical FireDos proportioner is characterized by a constant proportioning rate across a wide range of flow rates and pressure levels of the extinguishing water, guaranteeing maximum reliability. In addition, it allows testing of the proportioning rate without producing any premix—a cost-saving and eco-friendly solution.

Helipads

When it comes to fire safety at helipads, extinguishing flammable liquid fires with firefighting foam is essential. Rapid response times are crucial to successful firefighting operations. In addition, containment systems are required to allow kerosene to drain away, preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent structures. The use of fire-resistant materials and the provision of emergency exits are essential.

Fire Monitors for Rapid Automatic Extinguishing

Due to limited space, several small fire monitors with flow rates of 66 to 264 gpm (250 to 1,000 l/min) are often installed close to the ground at 0 to 1.6 ft (0 to 0.5 m) on helipads. Positioning monitors opposite one another or in a coordinated arrangement reduces shading caused by the helicopter fuselage. This ensures relevant areas can still be reached even when parts of the aircraft block the stream from a single monitor.

In addition to strong rotor downwash, high wind speeds can occur—particularly on rooftop landing pads and offshore helidecks. Wind affects stream distance, trajectory, and foam distribution. Depending on conditions, effective range may be reduced by approximately 20% to 30%.

A sufficient performance reserve is therefore an essential part of system design. It is not just the monitor’s nominal flow rate that is decisive; actual performance is determined by the interplay of available water volume, inlet pressure, pressure loss, nozzle selection, spray pattern, throw distance, and wind stability.

On helipads and helidecks, rapid response times are crucial. FireDos fire monitors can be operated via a PLC control system from a protected observation room or control center. Wired control panels and radio remote controls are also available, enabling operating personnel to manage all relevant monitor functions from a safe distance. When paired with a suitable multipurpose nozzle, the spray pattern can be adjusted while the system is actively operating, allowing personnel to adapt to changing fire and wind conditions.

Foam Proportioning Systems for Foam Extinguishing

Stationary foam proportioning systems are used at helipads. These are frequently installed in a helipad sub-control room—for example, on hospital rooftops—while the primary firefighting water supply is delivered from a main mechanical room in the basement. Portable proportioning units can also serve as backup or mobile equipment.

Fire Risks in Hangars and on Helipads

Maintenance and Repair Work: Maintenance and repair activities in aircraft hangars present various potential ignition sources that, in combination with residual aircraft fuel, pose a serious fire hazard.

Maintenance and repair activities in aircraft hangars present various potential ignition sources that, in combination with residual aircraft fuel, pose a serious fire hazard. Takeoff and Landing: During takeoff and landing, fires can break out on helipads due to leaking kerosene igniting on hot engine parts or from sparks. Additional risks include general accidents and strong rotor downwash, which accelerates flame spread.

Effective aviation fire protection depends on how well detection, foam proportioning, and extinguishing equipment work together under actual site conditions. From aircraft geometry and hangar layout to wind exposure on helipads, each installation requires a tailored approach. FireDos proportioners and remotely controlled fire monitors support this approach through reliable foam delivery, targeted application, and operation from a safe location. Combined with thorough system design and regular testing, these technologies help protect personnel, valuable aircraft, and the continuity of aviation operations.

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