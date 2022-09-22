A new generation of an industry standard in high-temp insulation systems

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Conquering perlite’s age-old concern elevates insulation systems standard

For more than four decades, expanded perlite silicate has been a “go-to” solution for facilities looking to guard against Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI).

Commonly referred to as “perlite”, this high-temperature rigid insulation has amassed decades of real-world data proving its effectiveness in preventing CUI and chloride-induced stress corrosion cracking (SCC). In addition to being hydrophobic, perlite is the only industrial insulation that actively inhibits corrosion on the exterior surface of piping, vessels, and equipment.

Despite its proven track record in mitigating CUI, perlite insulation is also known for breakage and friability, particularly during shipping and handling. This problem has persisted throughout perlite’s 40-plus year history as an industrial insulation - until recently, with the introduction of an innovative new product that marks the first significant improvement on perlite industrial insulation since perlite silicate first saw widespread use in the early 1980s.

Innovating upon 40 years of experience in the manufacture of perlite insulation, SMC Industries, Inc. is proud to offer its new AU-1200 reinforced perlite silicate industrial insulation. With a patented reinforcement system, the AU-1200 product provides all the known benefits of perlite insulation, but in a strong, robust and easily handled format. Coupled with a highly automated manufacturing line and a unique packaging process, this reinforced perlite insulation reduces or eliminates the breakage and friability that impairs traditional perlite insulation.

SMC's AU-1200 pipe covering has up to twice the flexoral strength of the competition, far exceeding ASTM requirements.

Conquering perlite’s age-old concern elevates insulation systems standard

To date, SMC has provided over 1 million linear feet of AU-1200 reinforced perlite pipe cover for use in major facilities across the United States. Top industrial services providers have been quick to recognize the benefits of AU-1200 over traditional perlite, asking for SMC’s AU-1200 reinforced perlite by name. In addition to avoiding the setbacks from broken materials, customers have noted significant savings over traditional perlite products, as the adoption of reinforced perlite insulation has reduced or eliminated their need to over-order in anticipation of breakage.

Customers report drastically reducing or eliminating the 15-20% extra product they order in anticipation of breakage of traditional perlite insulation.

SMC’s full line of AU-1200 reinforced perlite silicate insulation for pipe and block will be available in Q4 2022. This includes pre-molded pipe up through 24 NPS x 4 inch, along with flat and v-scored block. SMC proudly manufactures the AU-1200 reinforced perlite silicate in Houston, on a custom-designed and highly automated production line.

Experience the added strength and quality for yourself: order SMC’s AU-1200 reinforced perlite insulation by name from any major distributor.

Download information on SMC's AU-1200 reinforced perlite insulation.

For additional information or to request a sample or demonstration, contact SMC Industries, Inc. at sales@smcindustries.com or visit www.smcindustries.com.