Quick and efficient detection of low-level toxic gases is fundamental to any process safety plan

Exposure to toxic gases in the workplace can quickly place workers at risk. It can also cost businesses millions of dollars in lost productivity. Accurate and reliable monitoring equipment is essential in detecting toxic gases, even at low exposure levels. Insufficient, unreliable equipment can produce false alarms resulting in unnecessary and costly downtime.

Some of the most common toxic gases found in the oil & petrochemical, and specialty chemical industries include:

Oil & Petrochemical

The oil drilling and production industry covers a significant number of upstream activities, from offshore exploration to oil and gasoline production to end-user markets. Gases such as Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) and Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) are commonly found in the exploration drilling process. While, Oxygen (O2) depletion and other hydrocarbon gases pose larger risks downstream.

As refineries convert crude oil into different chemical blends, the byproducts pose a risk to workers and processes. The petrochemical industry produces several toxic gases including Benzene (C6H6), Ethylene (C2H4), Propylene (C3H6), Toulene (C7H8), Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and combustible gas mixtures.

Exploration drilling rigs and production platforms require portable gas detection units that are explosion proof and UL certified. These handheld detectors typically monitor multiple combustible gases and can be individually calibrated for specific gases.

Certain hazardous gases, such as benzene, require continuous monitoring. Benzene is toxic and should be closely monitored and measured in parts per million (ppm).

An explosion-proof Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Detector provides continuous monitoring of VOC down to the ppm level. Recommended detectors should be intrinsically safe, Class I, Division 1 compliant and continue to monitor in the event of an explosion.

Recommended Solutions

Combustible Gas Handheld Detectors

TITAN Continuous Benzene Detector by Ion Science

FALCO Explosion-Proof VOC Detector by Ion Science

Specialty Chemical

Chemical plants manufacture a myriad of products and feedstocks. The nature and diversity of chemicals used and produced on-site provide considerable danger to assets and personnel. These plants often use a wide range of flammable and toxic gases in their manufacturing processes. The most common byproducts include Acetylene (C2H2), Ammonia (NH3), Helium (He), Hydrogen (H2), Hydrogen Fluoride (HF), Methanol (CH3OH), Nitric Acid (HNO3), and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).

The transferring of gas into other containers or to other parts of the plant is the most common release of gases into the air. Portable and fixed gas detectors working together in a system provides the most comprehensive and effective gas detection plan at a facility with many potential dangers.

Low-level handheld gas detectors offer effective and flexible gas detection in chemical plants. Efficient helium detectors can identify the gas at its lowest detectable levels, while combustible handheld detectors monitor ppm levels of multiple gases. These monitors can spot-check bottles right off the truck or quickly respond to unforeseen gas leaks.

Novel developments of new gas and chemical mixes have no detection precedent. A Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Detector can detect and specify virtually any gas, chemical, or odor in an industrial process. It accomplishes this through analyzation of the gas’s infrared spectra. The spectra provides fingerprints of the air samples, which can identify virtually any combination of chemicals.

Recommended Solutions

Fixed FTIR Gas Detectors

GasCheck G3 Gas Leak Detector

Combustible Gas Handheld Detectors

