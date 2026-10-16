Protection starts with the right partner

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There’s more to a strong FR program than choosing the right clothing. It takes the right options, the right support and the right expertise behind it.

That’s where Bulwark comes in.

For decades, Bulwark has focused on FR. Today, that focus carries through every partnership with an extensive selection of FR workwear, a robust women’s offering, dedicated service and industry-leading education and research.

A uniform program built for the workforce

From the field to the facility, workers have different jobs, environments and preferences. Bulwark offers a broad range of styles and solutions to help organizations outfit their workforce without forcing everyone into the same option. With an extensive assortment for women, Bulwark also helps more workers find FR designed with their needs in mind.

A partner invested in getting it right

Bulwark’s role doesn’t stop when the uniform is selected. The company works alongside its partners to support their FR programs with service, expertise and resources that help make complex decisions easier.

FR expertise organizations can put to work

Bulwark’s commitment to the industry extends beyond workwear. Through investments in FR education and research, the company works to deepen understanding of thermal hazards, advance the category and help safety professionals make more informed choices.

Choosing Bulwark means more than choosing FR workwear. It means partnering with a company committed to the people who wear it.

For more information, visit bulwark.com.