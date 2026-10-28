Proprietary vacuum platform cut a crude unit turnaround by 32 days

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Sixteen vacuum units staged across the street served three towers, two desalters, a cooling tower, and a vessel at the same time

A tight schedule called for a different approach

Refiners are running hard right now, and maintenance is waiting. In October the head of API said U.S. plants were running at 95% to 100% of capacity and “are putting off planned maintenance because of high prices.” Gulf Coast crack spreads set all-time highs this year, and forecasts have them staying above $40 a barrel, roughly double the old $15 to $20 range. At those margins, an extra day of downtime on a crude unit hurts.

That was the backdrop for a recent crude distillation unit turnaround at a refinery in Texas. The turnaround team brought in Industrial Vacuum Transfer Services USA (IVTS) with the goal of cutting weeks off the schedule. They ran into the problems most turnarounds hit. The area around the unit was crowded, with several crews working on top of each other. A vacuum truck has a fixed amount of suction. Swapping vac boxes kept stopping the work. Fouling on the tower trays had always come out by hand: buckets passed out of the manways, loaded onto skid pans and lowered to the ground by crane. Adding more equipment to the alleyway wasn’t an option. There was no room.

The IVTS solution

IVTS’s vacuum platform, covered by 14 patents, runs on external compressed air instead of a truck’s power take-off. A 1,600 CFM compressor drives the proprietary vacuum system, and the result is stronger vacuum than a truck-mounted unit can pull. There are few moving parts, so downtime is minimal. The units are small and modular. When a job needs more vacuum or more flow, IVTS links units in series or in parallel, or adds compressed air.

× Expand E-Series Spread - Modularity Small footprint with modular design to increase vacuum power

With that much vacuum, IVTS can set up in open space away from the unit and run the job from a safe distance (up to 1,000 ft). That frees up room near the work so other contractors can get in early. It also leaves space to add vacuum capacity and swap vac boxes without shutting anything down. Near the job site, IVTS needs room for a hose and not much else.

Three towers, two desalters, a cooling tower and a vessel, all at once

On this turnaround IVTS brought in 16 E-Series vacuum units and staged them across the street in two laydown areas. That was enough vacuum to work all three distillation towers at the same time, going in through several manways at once instead of cleaning one tower after another. A single E-Series unit has more vacuum power than a vacuum truck. How many go on a job depends on what’s coming out, how fast it has to come out, and how far and how high it has to travel.

Six-inch hose ran 500 to 800 feet from the units to the base of each tower, then another 200 feet up standpipes to the manways. A 22-person IVTS crew worked around the clock alongside turnaround personnel in confined spaces. The same crew pulled heavy sludge out of two desalters about 300 feet away, did sub-surface vacuum work on a cooling tower outlet manifold, and cleared 3-inch pall rings from a separate vessel. Pall rings usually mean buckets, cranes and a lot of hand work. Here the cranes were freed up for other jobs.

Expand CDU - 10 E Series - Deidentified 10 E Series vacuum systems – 500’ to 800’ from the distillation towers

Expand CDU - 5 Hoses - Cropped II Five 6” hose runs to standpipes

The results

Schedule: The turnaround finished 32 days ahead of the historical timeline for this unit and scope, more than 50% faster. Vacuuming the unit’s vessels hit its 14-day target. Productivity: More than 12 vacuum boxes of material came out of the crude towers. Pall-ring removal dropped from 6 shifts to 2.5, with no buckets and no extra manual labor. Production value: For this customer a shutdown costs more than $1 million a day. Getting 32 days back is worth tens of millions of dollars in gross margin. Safety: Fewer man-hours in hazardous areas. Zero recordable injuries and zero near misses over the full 24/7 job.

Where else this applies

This wasn’t a one-off. Across a range of turnaround and outage work, IVTS has cut downtime 20% to 50% against historical baselines. The platform reaches material a vacuum truck can’t get to, or can’t get to safely, and moves it long distances without parking equipment in the work zone.

The material isn’t getting any lighter, either. Heavy Venezuelan crude is speeding up coke laydown and catalyst deactivation on cokers and desulfurization units, which means more coke and spent catalyst to pull out at the next outage. Refiners also know exactly what downtime costs. In September, BIC reported on exchanger cleaning that got deferred because the outage would have cost “several hundred thousand dollars a day.” If you’re planning a turnaround for 2027, it’s worth asking whether a truck is the right tool. Every day a unit comes back early is worth more now than it has been in years.

A companion article in this issue shows the same platform running entirely on electric compressors. It took 10 days off a coker turnaround, and the coke reload dropped from 12 shifts with cranes and supersacks to 1.5.

Learn more

For the full crude unit case study, or to talk through an upcoming turnaround, contact IVTS:

Sales@ivtsusa.com | (713) 264-9114 | www.ivtsusa.com