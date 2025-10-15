Precision, safety and strength drive major Baton Rouge project

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

When a major plastics and petrochemical producer in Baton Rouge embarked on a capacity expansion in 2023, they needed a partner to deliver a critical component: a high-pressure, double-walled API-620 storage tank, plus all the civil, structural, and equipment installation works required to integrate it into the facility.

The project spanned approximately six months and demanded both precision engineering and rigorous safety discipline.

From the outset, the expansion posed complex challenges. The new storage vessel would operate under pressure, necessitating a double-wall configuration to manage containment and safety. The site constraints and existing infrastructure meant that civil work, foundations, structural steel, mechanical tie-ins, and equipment setting all had to be coordinated tightly.

TankWorx was contracted to self-perform key scopes of work, including the civils and structural frameworks, while managing interfaces for mechanical and equipment installation.

Before steel rose and tanks were erected, TankWorx’s engineers and site teams addressed the subsurface and foundation work. Because the new unit would carry heavy loads and be integrated with existing systems, the foundation design incorporated reinforced concrete mat slabs and deep footings aligned to the project’s structural grid. Close coordination with geotechnical consultants ensured that soil bearing conditions, settlement tolerances, and load paths were well understood.

Site grading, drainage, and soil compaction required careful sequencing to maintain access for material delivery and heavy equipment placement. Utilities and access roads had to be staged so that they would not obstruct the later structural or mechanical work.

With foundations in place, TankWorx mobilized its structural crews to erect steel platforms, support framing, ladders, catwalks, and ancillary support systems. These support elements were integral to the tank’s function and its connectivity to facility piping and instrumentation.

The tank shell and containment elements were constructed to API-620 standards. That meant precise fabrication, alignment, welding, testing, and inspection. Throughout erection, TankWorx’s quality control teams monitored thickness tolerances, weld profiles, and dimensional alignment. The double-wall design added complexity, requiring close control of spacing, insulation, and containment components.

Given the high-pressure nature of the service, every weld passed rigorous nondestructive examination (NDE) protocols — radiographic, ultrasonic, or magnetic particle methods as required. Any deviation could result in costly rework, so the fabrication and welding teams coordinated daily with quality inspectors to catch issues early.

Once the structure and tank shells were in place, the project transitioned to equipment and piping tie-ins. TankWorx coordinated the mechanical contractors to set pumps, instrumentation skids, valves, and interconnecting piping. Because the expansion integrated with existing systems, precise alignment, leak-tight welding, and flanged connections were critical.

Instrumentation and control systems had to be mounted, wired, and tested. TankWorx’s team worked in parallel with instrumentation specialists to ensure sensors, gauges, and control loops met design specifications. Commissioning had to occur with minimal disruption to ongoing plant operations, so the schedule included multiple interface points and coordination windows.

From day one, TankWorx placed safety and quality front and center. The company’s philosophy of “no job is so vital it cannot be done safely” guided every move. Dedicated safety officers oversaw site operations, conducted daily briefings and hazard assessments, and enforced stop-work authority for any unsafe condition.

Quality assurance staff monitored compliance with codes and standards, documented all welding procedures, maintained traceability of materials, and conducted inspections at every critical stage. Because the tank design was governed by API-620, every material, weld, and inspection had to conform to industry norms.

By combining these disciplines, TankWorx delivered the project with confidence and control — and with minimal incident or rework.

Over the six-month duration, the project consumed roughly 60,000 labor hours under TankWorx’s oversight. TankWorx The compressed timeline demanded rigorous planning, clear work packages, and overlap of scopes where safe and feasible. The TankWorx project management team emphasized craft efficiency, logistics sequencing, and supply chain coordination to keep materials arriving just-in-time and work flows uninterrupted.

The client’s decision to have TankWorx self-perform major scopes—rather than relying heavily on subcontractors—proved advantageous. It reduced handoff losses in schedule, improved quality control, and allowed TankWorx to directly manage safety and execution across disciplines.

At conclusion, the expansion delivered a new, high-pressure double-walled API-620 tank fully integrated into the Baton Rouge facility’s operations. The project not only increased storage capacity but also enhanced safety and containment integrity through the dual-walled design.

The successful delivery reflects TankWorx’s ability to manage complex expansions, handle demanding technical specifications, and maintain safety and quality under pressure. For the client, the expansion added valuable throughput and resiliency in their operations.

For more information, visit tankworx.com.