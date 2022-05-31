Portable gas detection and more with ION’s ARA series and new ARA DOCK4 docking station

Industrial sites in various sectors can be volatile places if the right safety measures are not in place.

ION Science’s ARA series is a range of maintenance-free personal single gas detectors designed to protect the user from hazardous toxic gasses or oxygen depletion/enrichment. There are four versions within the series: hydrogen sulfide, pure oxygen, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide. The ARA personal gas detector series sensor is designed to withstand the harshest industrial working conditions.

These four gases may desensitize and render the body unconscious in no time at high concentrations, therefore, reliable personal monitoring equipment is crucial.

ION’s ARA portable detector series is a low-cost, wearable clip monitor for the detection of dangerous levels of hydrogen sulfide, pure oxygen, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide. The detector alerts workers when gas concentrations exceed set safety levels. These personal detection devices include a self-test feature that tests the gas’s audio, visual and vibration alarms to give workers confidence before use. The ARA IR link* allows users and managers to download 30 recent logs and configure device settings to include the user ID, low/high gas alarms, self-test intervals, and bump test intervals.

The ARA H2S and CO detectors offer a 36-month model, providing users with more life for a competitively low-cost price by simply slipping the detector into hibernation mode when you’re not using it, extending its service life. This version is ideal for contractors or consultants who only visit a site on occasion.

Now, ION Science offers the perfect solution for quick and easy calibration and bump testing for our ARA series! The ​​ARA DOCK4 bump test and calibration station simultaneously test up to four ARA single gas detectors at once, saving on testing time and gas usage. This automated bump test and calibration station is designed to ensure fleets of single gas detectors from ION Science are functioning to specification and safe to use 24/7.

Certified electrically safe to CE, UKCA & UL standards, but not to be stationed in hazardous locations, the ARA DOCK4 automatically stores all bump and calibration events in data logs. The pneumatic system also has an internal, removable USB flash drive to record and save data in the company’s system. For fast and efficient bump testing and calibration, the ARA DOCK4 utilizes the main power operation and integral rechargeable battery as its standard. Best of all, this instrument can be attached to a desktop, be wall-mounted or transportable for various operational needs.

