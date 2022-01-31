Picking the right bolting equipment provider before your turnaround begins

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Whether it’s planned maintenance or an unforeseen emergency, the impacts of system downtime can ripple through a petrochemical refining business, ultimately impacting production, safety and the bottom line.

The oil and gas industry suffers from the most downtime than any other large manufacturing industry, according to a report published by Senseye. Data showed an average downtime of 32 hours a month costing the facility approximately $220,000 per hour. In turn, 82% of those in the sector said, “predictive maintenance was already a strategic objective.”

Having the right tools is the key to getting systems back up and running quickly. However, a lot can stand in the way — from availability to calibration. Ultimately, picking the right equipment provider can make the difference.

The right tool for the job-ready at all times

Each project and facility have its own unique needs. However, many face similar problems: knowing which tool is the right one for the job and having it ready on the spot. With a multitude of applications relying upon bolted connections — from valves and vessels to heat exchangers and other type of bolted systems — ensuring a tool is the right fit or proper load for each application can be daunting. Having a partner that not only has a large inventory of tools but also ensures that they are maintained and calibrated, means they are ready to go when customers need them.

“Experience, knowledge and inventory are all important factors when choosing the right equipment provider,” said Kathleen Baker, director of sales for SPX FLOW Bolting Systems. “With experience comes the ability to offer technical assistance for load calculations on specific flanges and tool recommendations. We become partners with our customers.”

When utilizing hydraulic tooling, it is critical that the proper bolt load is applied — both for performance and safety’s sake — there are several factors in play. The contractor performing the bolting work must be trained properly to use the tooling, have a proper procedure and use the correct tooling to ensure the correct load is applied.

The right tool also means a safe one. Many of the latest tools feature built-in safety features, such as an internal relief valve within spring return tensioners to prevent dangerous over-stroking of the load cell. SPX FLOW teams also worked to design and develop a safety valve for hydraulic torque wrenches to prevent hand injuries and eliminate pinch points when using the tool.

A good equipment provider, like SPX FLOW Bolting Systems, not only handles the maintenance and calibration while keeping track of tools so they are ready when customers need it most, but can also be a partner in helping know which tool is right for the job.

Size, Speed and Flexibility

The petrochemical refining industry is a 24/7 job, so it’s just as important to work with businesses that are the same. Ensuring that you can speak with a live person — at any hour of the day, every day of the week — means a customer is supported when and where they need it.

Additionally, emergencies can’t wait. Getting the tool as soon as possible is the only option. SPX FLOW Bolting Systems’ rental tool inventory offers a complete size range of hydraulic torque and tension tooling from ¾” up to 6 1/8” A/F, covering a wide variety of applications. Due to the span of the rental facilities’ geographic locations — both domestically and globally, from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Singapore — a customer can get almost any tool within 24 to 48 hours, in most cases. Plus, the ability to rent by the day, week or month to fit a project’s exact needs. There are also options and support for large turnaround projects where tool trailers may be needed, providing the flexibility that’s essential.

“When our customers need something, they need it now,” says David Campbell, SPX FLOW’s global product director for Bolting Systems. “We understand the business and have worked hard to establish ourselves as the partner that they need.”

Whether customers rent or buy, they can customize tools to fit their project’s specifications.

SPX FLOW’s Bolting Systems components are made in Rockford, Illinois, and can offer not only standard hydraulic torque and tension tooling but specially designed tooling for that one-off application.

Knowledge and Quality

Repairs need to be done right the first time. That takes know-how and quality products that will hold up long term. An experienced, knowledgeable equipment partner can provide everything from troubleshooting assistance to ongoing training.

SPX FLOW Bolting Systems experts’ help is two-fold: they troubleshoot with OEM trained maintenance technicians to ensure rental tooling is maintained and calibrated properly, but can also test, repair and calibrate customer-owned equipment back to OEM standards. SPX FLOW Bolting Systems also offers accredited API training courses to ensure technicians have the proper knowledge to perform bolting.

High-quality, reliable tools result in better repairs — and reduce the cost over time. Choosing the right tools, and in turn, the right equipment partner will have a greater impact in the long run.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of our equipment,” says Baker. “We feel so strongly about the quality of our tooling, we offer a lifetime warranty on our hydraulic torque wrenches. They are built with the user in mind: tough enough for the rough service environment, yet still easy to maintain.”

“It’s all about doing the job right the first time. Make sure you’re renting from the brand you trust.”

For more information visit here.